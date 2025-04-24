Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Charamba grabs more honours in United States

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
United States-based Zimbabwean sprinter Makanakaishe Charamba has been honored as the Southeastern Conference's Men's Runner of the Week after delivering a world-leading performance at the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida.

Charamba, a senior at Auburn University, clocked an impressive 19.99 seconds in the men's 200m event, marking his first race in the event this outdoor season. His time not only stands as the only sub-20 second performance in the world so far this season but also came within a hair's breadth of his personal best and school record of 19.95 seconds.

The Zimbabwean sprinter's victory in the 200m was the highlight of his weekend, but he was far from done. Charamba also anchored Auburn's men's 4x100m relay team to a standout performance, as they recorded the fastest relay time in the NCAA this season at 38.39 seconds, which is the sixth fastest time globally.

Charamba's stellar performance came as part of Auburn's split-duty weekend, which saw athletes compete in both the Tom Jones Memorial and the Wake Forest Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His world-leading 200m time was just one of several standout achievements for Auburn's track and field team over the weekend.

The Zimbabwean sprinter's success in the 200m was pivotal to Auburn's strong showing, and he expressed pride in his achievements, knowing that his performance continues to set a high bar for the outdoor season.

"I'm thrilled with the results, especially the 200m, and I'm proud of how the team did overall," Charamba said. "It's a great way to start the season and set the tone for what we can achieve in the coming meets."

The Tigers' weekend was filled with other notable performances as well. Sophomore Kayinsola Ajayi, a standout in the sprints, ran the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this year in the 100m invite (9.96), tying for the second-fastest time in Auburn program history. Meanwhile, senior Vimbayi Maisvorewa, also a Zimbabwean sprinter, ran the second-fastest time of the day in the women's 400m invite (50.25), ranking as the second-fastest in the NCAA.

In addition, the distance runners had their share of achievements. Junior Brenda Jepchirchir took home the program record in the women's 10,000m with a time of 32:42.28, and junior Megan Hague broke her own shot put record, throwing 17.72m.

Auburn's athletes continued to dominate across events, with sprinters, throwers, and distance runners showcasing remarkable performances. As the season progresses, Charamba and his teammates look forward to building on their successes.

Charamba's next opportunity to compete will be at the Tiger Track Classic on Saturday at Auburn's Hutsell-Rosen Track, where he will aim to maintain his momentum and further solidify his place as one of the top sprinters in the NCAA.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Charamba, #Honours

Comments

Easter specials sale


Must Read

Bulawayo police block Sadc teachers' celebrations

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo firm urged to seize lithium battery opportunities

1 hr ago | 48 Views

MTN hacked

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

South Africa reverses VAT increase that threatened ANC-DA coalition

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zifa opens UK talent tap

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour ZITF stands

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mutapa clarifies Kuvimba's US$1,9 billion acquisition

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

0 Ndebele aspiring judges pass first hurdle

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Ex-CIO dies in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated'

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Scottland FC's dream debut turns into a nightmare

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe targets 600 000 tonnes winter wheat output

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Duty free access into EU for Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe-Mozambique ties

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

4 suspected robbers arrested in police crackdown

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

China reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for lifting of ivory trade ban

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

UZ lecturers begin indefinite strike

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Tobacco crop under threat from fungal disease

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Huayou Cobalt bets on Arcadia Lithium Mine

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Zesa vandals' lengthy jail term appeal

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Second-hand clothes behind Harare bed bug terror

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

1 dead, 5 injured after car rams into elephant near Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 408 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers walkout again in pay dispute

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

ZImbabwe police say opposition planning violent protests

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

AfDB says Zimbabwe seeks $2.6bn in bridge finance to overhaul debt

12 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils industrial development facilities

12 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zinara launches 'One Million Campaign'

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe airports see surge in passengers

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe to Host 10th Edition of AFI Aviation Week in Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 39 Views

Daniel Chapo arrives in Bulawayo for ZITF opening

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Nigerian man in court over forged Zimbabwe spousal permits

12 hrs ago | 118 Views

Businesswoman murdered in suspected ritual killing

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo ahead of 65th ZITF opening

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

Woman in court for allegedly facilitating rape of teenage girl

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Trial of Geza's followers postponed to May 8

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

24 Apr 2025 at 07:49hrs | 704 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

24 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 1046 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

24 Apr 2025 at 07:35hrs | 408 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

24 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 261 Views

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

24 Apr 2025 at 07:33hrs | 423 Views

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

24 Apr 2025 at 07:32hrs | 248 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

24 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 4331 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

24 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 211 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

24 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 251 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

24 Apr 2025 at 07:27hrs | 185 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

24 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 181 Views