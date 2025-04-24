Charamba grabs more honours in United States

News / National

by Staff reporter

United States-based Zimbabwean sprinter Makanakaishe Charamba has been honored as the Southeastern Conference's Men's Runner of the Week after delivering a world-leading performance at the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida.Charamba, a senior at Auburn University, clocked an impressive 19.99 seconds in the men's 200m event, marking his first race in the event this outdoor season. His time not only stands as the only sub-20 second performance in the world so far this season but also came within a hair's breadth of his personal best and school record of 19.95 seconds.The Zimbabwean sprinter's victory in the 200m was the highlight of his weekend, but he was far from done. Charamba also anchored Auburn's men's 4x100m relay team to a standout performance, as they recorded the fastest relay time in the NCAA this season at 38.39 seconds, which is the sixth fastest time globally.Charamba's stellar performance came as part of Auburn's split-duty weekend, which saw athletes compete in both the Tom Jones Memorial and the Wake Forest Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His world-leading 200m time was just one of several standout achievements for Auburn's track and field team over the weekend.The Zimbabwean sprinter's success in the 200m was pivotal to Auburn's strong showing, and he expressed pride in his achievements, knowing that his performance continues to set a high bar for the outdoor season."I'm thrilled with the results, especially the 200m, and I'm proud of how the team did overall," Charamba said. "It's a great way to start the season and set the tone for what we can achieve in the coming meets."The Tigers' weekend was filled with other notable performances as well. Sophomore Kayinsola Ajayi, a standout in the sprints, ran the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this year in the 100m invite (9.96), tying for the second-fastest time in Auburn program history. Meanwhile, senior Vimbayi Maisvorewa, also a Zimbabwean sprinter, ran the second-fastest time of the day in the women's 400m invite (50.25), ranking as the second-fastest in the NCAA.In addition, the distance runners had their share of achievements. Junior Brenda Jepchirchir took home the program record in the women's 10,000m with a time of 32:42.28, and junior Megan Hague broke her own shot put record, throwing 17.72m.Auburn's athletes continued to dominate across events, with sprinters, throwers, and distance runners showcasing remarkable performances. As the season progresses, Charamba and his teammates look forward to building on their successes.Charamba's next opportunity to compete will be at the Tiger Track Classic on Saturday at Auburn's Hutsell-Rosen Track, where he will aim to maintain his momentum and further solidify his place as one of the top sprinters in the NCAA.