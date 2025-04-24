Scottland FC's dream debut turns into a nightmare

News / National

by Staff reporter

What started as a fairytale debut season for Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers Scottland FC is rapidly descending into a cautionary tale, with internal turmoil, player unrest, and contract controversies threatening to undo the club's promising start.Based in Mabvuku, Scottland FC made a splash this season with high-profile signings, including reigning Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona and Warriors forward Khama Billiat. The team's flashy roster and social media buzz generated excitement across the PSL, but behind the glitter, the club is now battling a series of internal challenges that have left even its most celebrated names walking on eggshells.At the centre of the chaos is Scottland's founder and financial backbone, businessman and legislator Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya. While Sakupwanya has been lauded for his investment in the club, insiders claim that his interference in team affairs is having a destructive impact.Following a disappointing 1-0 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars on March 14, Sakupwanya's frustration boiled over when he was captured on video publicly questioning how his team could lose despite having "star players in every position." He went further, accusing head coach Tonderai Ndiraya of selecting underperforming players.Sources suggest that the tension between Sakupwanya and Ndiraya is palpable, with the coach often being pressured to field players handpicked by the club's owner, irrespective of their form. This interference has left the technical bench struggling to maintain control and cohesion."The boss brings in his own players and expects them to feature regardless of form," one insider shared. "It's a nightmare for the technical bench, and morale is dangerously low within the squad."The players' frustration is evident, with some even regretting their decision to join Scottland, despite the attractive contracts on offer. The internal discord reached a boiling point on April 11 when Sakupwanya, after his Northern Region Division One side N'ombeyawora thrashed PAM FC 4-0, took the opportunity to publicly chastise his PSL team, suggesting that they should take notes from his Division One side."This is the type of football we should be seeing," Sakupwanya remarked. "The senior team (Scottland) should come and take notes. Honestly, I think I gave the wrong team the name Scottland."Rather than motivating the senior team, the comments only fueled more tension within the ranks. One player admitted, "It was like he rubbed salt into our wounds. We were already low on confidence."Off the pitch, the club's internal issues go beyond boardroom drama. Scottland's aggressive transfer market strategy led to the squad ballooning to over 40 players, many of whom have been loaned out. However, some of these deals have been marred by bureaucratic issues.For example, Tymon Mvula's loan move to Yadah was delayed for weeks due to missing loan documentation. "He refused to report for duty because there was no paperwork. It was a mess," a source close to the deal revealed.More alarming are the allegations surrounding Scottland's contract management. Players claim they were asked to sign only one copy of their contracts, which violates PSL rules that require four copies to be signed. Insiders suggest that criminal elements within the club may have forged the remaining copies, inflating contract figures presented to Sakupwanya and potentially siphoning money from the club's budget.With wage and bonus commitments reported to be around US$120,000 a month, these issues have raised serious concerns about financial mismanagement.When Zimpapers Sports Hub reached out to Scottland CEO for comment, he referred all inquiries to the club's media liaison officer, Sindiso Dube. However, Dube had yet to provide a response by the time of publication.In the wake of these challenges, the club has witnessed an exodus of both players and staff. One notable departure came on Tuesday when Thulani Javas Sibanda, credited with amplifying Scottland's digital presence, left to become the CEO of Bulawayo Chiefs. His exit came amid reports of rising friction among the club's non-playing staff. Shockingly, some senior executives only learned of Sibanda's departure via social media the following morning, adding to the growing sense of disarray.Despite boasting one of the most talented rosters in the league and paying some of the highest salaries, Scottland's performances on the field have been underwhelming. After a 1-1 draw with FC Platinum, coach Ndiraya expressed his frustration, saying, "We did well in the first half, but we dropped concentration and allowed them back into the game. We're improving, but we need consistency."Mental lapses, which Ndiraya has mentioned several times, are seen by many as a symptom of the deeper unrest within the squad.Scottland entered the 2025 season as title contenders, but with only 12 points from their first seven matches, they now trail rivals MWOS by five points going into Matchday 8. The growing uncertainty surrounding Ndiraya's job security has only added to the tension.What was once envisioned as a season of success for Scottland has quickly turned into a crisis, and with internal divisions threatening to tear the club apart, it remains to be seen whether they can restore their foundations.For a club that promised to revolutionize the PSL with star power and bold ambitions, Scottland's greatest challenge may not be their opponents on the pitch, but rather the turbulence within their own ranks. Until these internal issues are addressed, even the deepest pockets and biggest names may not be enough to stave off a potential collapse.