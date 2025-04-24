'Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, has emphasized the government's openness to public contributions in developing an inclusive media policy framework, which respects the freedom of the press but will not tolerate cyber terrorism masquerading as journalism.Speaking at the third Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Media Indaba held at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo, Dr. Muswere addressed ongoing amendments to the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) Act, stressing that these changes were not designed to stifle the media but to ensure responsible journalism."The amendments to the ZMC Act are ongoing, and as a government, we have said that we don't have a monopoly of knowledge and experience in policy formulation. We want every Zimbabwean, and every sector of the media industry, to contribute ideas so that we can enrich and develop a framework that respects the media industry," Dr. Muswere explained.The minister highlighted the importance of collaboration with the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) and other industry stakeholders to address critical questions surrounding the media landscape, including how to distinguish between legitimate journalists and cyber-terrorists, and how to ensure content does not infringe on others' rights."We need to work together with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and the rest of the industry to differentiate between who is a journalist and who is not, who is a media practitioner and who is not, and how we define a cyber-terrorist from a media practitioner," he said. "How do we generate content that does not violate other people's rights?"Dr. Muswere acknowledged that while freedom of expression is guaranteed by the Constitution, it should not be used to violate the dignity and privacy of others. He referenced sections 61 and 62 of the Constitution, which enshrine freedom of expression and the media but also protect against violations of dignity, values, and privacy."We must respect the rights of others. Section 61 and section 62 provide for freedom of expression and the media, but they also exclude violations that compromise dignity, values, integrity, and privacy," Dr. Muswere said.The minister reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a media industry that supports the nation's development and promotes positive narratives about Zimbabwe. He emphasized that the "New Dispensation" was transparent and had no hidden agenda, focusing on creating an environment where media practitioners are free to protect their sources and report factual information."We want a media industry that reports on facts, not on mirages and shadows. We want a media that fosters awareness about the nation's growth, the economy, and educates the public," Dr. Muswere said.Addressing concerns over the growing threat of cyber terrorism, Dr. Muswere made it clear that the government would not tolerate such activities and was committed to protecting citizens from harmful online content that incites violence or instability."We will not support cyber-terrorism, which promotes violence and threatens our national security," he stated. "We are building a nation, and the media must be part of this process by raising awareness about terrorism and contributing positively to the economy."Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Omphile Marupi, also spoke at the event, stressing that the media should not be a tool for external political agendas or sponsored narratives that undermine Zimbabwe's national values. He noted that with major sponsors of fake news in Africa withdrawing their funding, the opportunity now exists for African countries, including Zimbabwe, to tell their own stories on their own terms."The media is central to shaping ideas and impressions that can either enhance or damage a nation's reputation," Dr. Marupi said. "It is crucial for the media and government to find common ground in promoting a positive image of the nation."The ZITF Media Indaba, held under the theme "Growing the Media Sector for Zimbabwe Industrial Development," brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to discuss the future of Zimbabwe's media industry.Last year, the Zimbabwe Media Commission announced that it had begun the process of amending the ZMC Act, which governs the commission and its functions. The proposed amendments aim to improve media governance, streamline registration, and enhance accreditation processes, removing barriers that have hindered the growth of the media industry in the country.The ZMC, one of five Chapter 12 Independent Commissions established under Zimbabwe's Constitution, is tasked with promoting freedom of expression and media, ensuring transparency and accountability in governance, and protecting human rights by facilitating public access to information.As Zimbabwe continues its push for media reform and national development, the government remains committed to ensuring a balanced and responsible media environment that serves the interests of the public while safeguarding the rights and dignity of all citizens.