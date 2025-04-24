Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-CIO dies in South Africa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Walter Basopo, a retired officer of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and a veteran of the liberation struggle, passed away at Life Groenkloof Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, on Tuesday following a long illness. He was 66 years old.

Known by his Chimurenga name Gerry Dzasukwa, Basopo was born on February 23, 1959, in Gutu District, Masvingo, and grew up in a family of four. His journey toward becoming a key figure in Zimbabwe's intelligence services began in his early years, attending Masema Primary School and later Mzingwane Secondary School in Matabeleland South.

Dr. Fulton Mangwanya, Director-General of the CIO, confirmed the sad news of Basopo's passing, hailing him as a distinguished leader in the intelligence sector. "You were among the finest intelligence commanders, your integrity and humility endeared you to all during your service," Dr. Mangwanya said, praising Basopo's leadership and mentorship of many officers who have risen to senior positions within the organisation.

Dr. Mangwanya also acknowledged the immense challenges Basopo faced in recent years due to his health, expressing hope for his recovery, and extending condolences to his family during this difficult time.

Basopo's political consciousness was shaped by his early exposure to the injustices of the Rhodesian regime, motivating him to join the liberation struggle in 1976. After enduring a perilous journey through Mozambique, he received political training at Chibawawa transit camp, before completing military training at Tembwe camp in Tete Province, which marked his entry into the ranks of ZANLA's guerrilla forces.

In 1979, tragedy struck when Basopo was involved in a fatal road traffic accident while on his way to Maputo for medical examinations ahead of further military training. The accident resulted in the amputation of one of his arms, but it did not deter him from his commitment to the struggle.

After Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, Basopo's career took a new direction when he was inducted into the President's Department as a trainee intelligence officer. His vast experience in ZANLA's security department made him a valuable asset to the CIO, where he quickly adapted to the intelligence tradecraft and excelled in various postings across the country.

Over the next few decades, Basopo climbed the ranks within the CIO, serving in a variety of roles, from intelligence officer to divisional intelligence officer, and eventually to deputy director of Counter Intelligence in 2005. His leadership and dedication to his duties earned him numerous promotions and accolades, cementing his legacy as one of the most respected figures within the intelligence community.

In 2013, Basopo was appointed deputy director of Planning and Coordination, a role in which he made a significant impact, before being promoted to director of Counter Intelligence in 2022. Over the course of his 45-year career, he became known for his professionalism, strategic mind, and unwavering commitment to his country.

Beyond his intelligence work, Basopo was also a firm believer in the empowerment of indigenous Zimbabweans. A beneficiary of the land reform program, he ventured into commercial farming at his Pioneer Rust Farm in Chinhoyi. His successful farming enterprise stood as an inspiration to many fellow indigenous farmers, reflecting his belief in the economic emancipation of Zimbabwe's black population.

Basopo's life and legacy will be remembered by many as a true patriot who dedicated his life to serving Zimbabwe, both in times of war and peace. His passing marks the end of an era, but his contributions to the nation's security and development will continue to inspire future generations.

Source - the chronicle
