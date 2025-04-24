0 Ndebele aspiring judges pass first hurdle

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has announced that 28 candidates have progressed to the final stage of interviews for eight available Labour Court judge positions. This follows a rigorous first round of interviews held last week in Harare, where an initial pool of 44 applicants was assessed.The JSC has confirmed that the shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in the next stage of the selection process soon. This marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to fill vacancies within the Labour Court, a vital institution in the country's legal system.The selection process, overseen by the JSC, was conducted with a strict adherence to legal standards and procedural fairness. The JSC emphasized that the process was grounded in the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Judicial Service (Code of Ethics) Regulations of 2012, ensuring that transparency, accountability, and judicial excellence remain at the forefront of the selection process.The 28 candidates who have made it to the final stage include: Bepura Innocent, Bhebhe Chipo, Chivasa Estere, Chiwaridzo Marko Tafirenyika, Gapara Martin Ray, Gatawa Tinevimbo, Gonesi Evidence, Hare Mary-Grace Nyarai, Hove Thompson, Jaravani Motion, Machingauta Naison, Makwande Bianca, Manwere Taurai, Mapara Edward, Mapendere Elias Zanondonga, Masango Joseph, Mawire Johnlife Tungamirai, Mupeiwa Nowell, Mupindu Sandra, Murambasvina Ignatious, Mzyece Rodin, Ndirowei Donald Osmond, Nzero Ignatious, Rutanhira Archford, Tsikwa Clever Garikai, Unzemoyo Godfrey Simbarashe, Ziyaduma Garudzo, and Zuyu Judith Dudzai.This shortlist highlights the strong pool of candidates vying for these prestigious judicial roles. The final stage of interviews will determine who will be appointed to serve as Labour Court judges, a key role in ensuring the fair and efficient resolution of employment disputes in Zimbabwe.