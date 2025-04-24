Chiwenga, Mohadi tour ZITF stands

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi yesterday visited the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), commending both local and international exhibitors for their innovation and contributions to the country's economic development agenda.Accompanied by Cabinet ministers, senior Government officials, and members of the ZITF Company board, the VPs toured several key exhibition halls at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre. They engaged with participants from various sectors, including mining, agriculture, manufacturing, health, and information and communication technologies (ICT).The Vice Presidents also took the opportunity to interact with youth innovators and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), encouraging them to scale up their production, commercialize their innovations, and explore opportunities in regional and continental markets. Their message emphasized the importance of expanding and diversifying Zimbabwe's economy through creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.Speaking after the tour, VP Chiwenga highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between industry and academic institutions. He called on industry players to embrace innovation from local universities and technical colleges, stressing the importance of integrating student talents into business development."What I have seen today aligns with our vision for economic growth. We want our institutions to collaborate more with universities and tap into the talents of students across the country," he said.VP Mohadi, who also visited exhibition stands from selected international exhibitors, including Japan, China, the European Union, the United States of America, Botswana, and the United Kingdom, emphasized the global reach and potential of the ZITF. He concluded his tour at the ZANU-PF stand in Hall 5, where the party and several SMEs were showcasing their contributions to national development.His visit also included a stop at the agriculture exhibition section, where he discussed innovative farming practices and technologies. VP Mohadi wrapped up his tour at the Office of the President and Cabinet stand, where Chief Director for Presidential Communications, Dr. Sadiki Maeresera, demonstrated several technology-driven innovations aimed at enhancing Government efficiency.This year's ZITF, themed "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," has attracted exhibitors from across Zimbabwe, the region, and internationally. In Hall 3, where most tertiary institutions, including the Zimbabwe National Defence University, are exhibiting, VP Mohadi was particularly impressed by a variety of technology-driven projects.The ZITF serves as a platform to showcase the best of Zimbabwe's industries, innovations, and global partnerships, playing a key role in the country's industrialization and economic transformation.