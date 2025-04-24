Latest News Editor's Choice


Zifa opens UK talent tap

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's football governing body, ZIFA, has launched an ambitious new talent-tracking programme aimed at connecting Zimbabwean diaspora players, with the goal of strengthening the national football team. The initiative, dubbed "Roots & Dreams," seeks to identify and nurture players of Zimbabwean descent in the United Kingdom and provide them with opportunities to represent their motherland on the international stage.

During the launch event, which took place across two days in London and Birmingham, ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi, accompanied by national team coach Michael Nees and the association's diaspora committee led by Marshal Gore, unveiled the programme to a host of players, parents, and stakeholders. The event also featured remarks from Zimbabwe's Deputy Head of Mission in the UK, Elisha Karodza, who delivered a speech on behalf of Ambassador Christian Katsande.

Karodza emphasized the embassy's full support for ZIFA's efforts to empower diaspora footballers. He assured attendees that the embassy would work diligently to ensure the success of the "Roots & Dreams" initiative and cautioned against fraudulent agents exploiting players and their families under the guise of facilitating documentation. "Please be assured that the Embassy of Zimbabwe in London is available to assist with consular issues such as passports and identification cards," said Karodza. "We do not work with third-party agents, so please beware of those asking for processing fees."

Karodza also reminded potential players that while holding a Zimbabwean passport was important, earning a spot on the national team still required dedication and hard work. "Having a passport does not guarantee a place in the national team," he added. "You still have to earn that Warriors jersey."

ZIFA's diaspora outreach has already seen success in recent years, with players such as Tendai Darikwa, Alec Mudimu, Tawanda Chirewa, Jordan Zemura, Tawanda Maswanhise, and Marley Tavaziva making significant contributions to the national team. However, many more players of Zimbabwean heritage remain untapped in the UK, some of whom have yet to commit to representing Zimbabwe.

Magwizi, in his speech, highlighted the new direction ZIFA is taking, with a particular focus on diaspora talent. "This is more than just an event—it's a conversation, a connection, and the beginning of a new era for Zimbabwean football. We want to be open, accountable, and inclusive," he said. "The old ways of doing things, with players having to pay to wear the national jersey or dealing with intermediaries, are over. We are creating a new ZIFA—one based on integrity, transparency, and inclusivity."

Magwizi further revealed that ZIFA had reached out to the English Football Association (FA) to foster a closer working relationship that could benefit Zimbabwean footballers in the UK. "By collaborating with the FA, we can create clear talent identification and development pathways for Zimbabwean youth in the diaspora, ensuring that no promising player is overlooked due to geographical barriers," Magwizi said. "This partnership also offers the potential for coaching exchanges, mentorship, and shared learning on governance and infrastructure."

The collaboration with the FA, according to Magwizi, is a transformative opportunity for Zimbabwean football, both in the UK and at home. He stressed that the initiative could accelerate the professionalization of Zimbabwe's football systems and provide a legitimate channel for diaspora players to contribute to the national team.

As part of its ongoing efforts, ZIFA will continue to engage with players at a young age, with the aim of providing them the necessary tools and guidance to succeed both on and off the field.

With the "Roots & Dreams" programme, ZIFA is setting the stage for a more inclusive and transparent future for Zimbabwean football, inviting all members of the diaspora community to be part of the country's footballing future.

Source - the herald
More on: #Zifa, #Talent, #Warriors

