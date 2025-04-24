MTN hacked

News / National

by Staff reporter

The MTN Group has announced a significant cybersecurity incident that has led to unauthorised access to the personal information of some customers across various markets.The telecommunications giant, however, has reassured stakeholders that its core network, billing systems, and financial services infrastructure remain secure and fully operational.This comes after an unidentified third party claimed to have accessed sensitive data connected to specific parts of MTN's systems.In a statement, MTN confirmed that while the company has yet to find any evidence suggesting that the accounts and wallets of its customers have been directly compromised, the alarm is still a cause for concern.In response to the breach, MTN activated its cybersecurity contingency protocols, which included immediately notifying the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Hawks, South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.The company is also in communication with regulatory authorities across the nations it operates in and is committed to providing them with continuous updates as investigations progress.MTN is undertaking the process of notifying the customers potentially affected by this breach to ensure they understand the situation and their next steps. In compliance with local legal and regulatory obligations, the company is taking all necessary measures to protect its customers.MTN urges its customers to remain vigilant and implement essential security measures to mitigate any risks of fraud. Essential precautions include placing a fraud alert on credit reports with major bureaus, ensuring mobile applications and devices are continually updated, using strong and unique passwords, and exercising caution regarding unexpected messages or requests for sensitive information.MTN further encourages its customers to activate multifactor authentication where available, a step that adds an additional layer of security to online accounts."The privacy of information is our top priority," MTN stated."We are committed to safeguarding the integrity of our systems and maintaining the trust our customers and stakeholders place in us. Rest assured, we will diligently manage this matter and continue to update everyone involved."