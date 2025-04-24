Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo firm urged to seize lithium battery opportunities

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Bulawayo-based engineering company, VEET Engineering, has been encouraged to tap into the booming global market for lithium batteries and contribute to Zimbabwe's industrial growth and economic recovery.

The call was made by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development permanent secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, during the inaugural Research, Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development Indaba held on Wednesday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds.

With global demand for lithium batteries projected to increase more than fivefold by 2030—driven by the rapid uptake of electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage systems, and tech innovations—Tagwira said Zimbabwe must seize the opportunity and move from raw mineral exports to value-added production.

"We urge our fellow engineering company to explore and produce commercial lithium batteries as we have the mineral within our nation, and this will improve our economy as we will be the first ones to produce such batteries,'' said Tagwira.

He noted that the country's growing innovation ecosystem, supported by local universities and technical colleges, was well-placed to power industrial breakthroughs.

"Our engineers should work hard and at a faster pace to be the first ones to create commercial lithium batteries. This will expand our markets and generate more revenue, leading to economic development for our country," he added.

The indaba, which brought together researchers, industrialists, and policy-makers, focused on how innovation can drive sustainable industrialisation and economic growth in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the same event, Research Council of Zimbabwe board chairperson, Dr Elton Kamusoko, reaffirmed the council's commitment to supporting research and development, especially in the critical field of energy storage technology.

"Our aim as an organisation is to attain industrial growth within our nation. That is why we have been funding our universities for their projects — this helps to improve our economy and build local capacity for advanced technologies like lithium battery manufacturing,'' Kamusoko said.

Zimbabwe is home to the world's fifth-largest reserves of lithium, a key mineral in the global energy transition. Lithium is a critical component in rechargeable batteries used in smartphones, electric vehicles, military systems, and medical devices.

In recent years, major global powers, particularly China - the world's largest consumer of lithium due to its dominance in lithium-ion battery manufacturing - have increased their investments in Zimbabwe's lithium mining sector.

However, experts and government officials alike have consistently called for the country to move up the value chain by investing in downstream industries such as battery manufacturing, rather than exporting raw lithium ore.

With calls now intensifying for local companies to act, VEET Engineering could be poised to become a pioneer in Zimbabwe's lithium battery industry - setting the tone for a new era of innovation-led industrialisation.

Source - southern eye

Comments

Easter specials sale


Must Read

Bulawayo police block Sadc teachers' celebrations

1 hr ago | 110 Views

MTN hacked

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

South Africa reverses VAT increase that threatened ANC-DA coalition

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zifa opens UK talent tap

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour ZITF stands

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mutapa clarifies Kuvimba's US$1,9 billion acquisition

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

0 Ndebele aspiring judges pass first hurdle

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Ex-CIO dies in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

'Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated'

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Scottland FC's dream debut turns into a nightmare

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Charamba grabs more honours in United States

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe targets 600 000 tonnes winter wheat output

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Duty free access into EU for Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe-Mozambique ties

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

4 suspected robbers arrested in police crackdown

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

China reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for lifting of ivory trade ban

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

UZ lecturers begin indefinite strike

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Tobacco crop under threat from fungal disease

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Huayou Cobalt bets on Arcadia Lithium Mine

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Zesa vandals' lengthy jail term appeal

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Second-hand clothes behind Harare bed bug terror

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

1 dead, 5 injured after car rams into elephant near Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 408 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers walkout again in pay dispute

12 hrs ago | 271 Views

ZImbabwe police say opposition planning violent protests

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

AfDB says Zimbabwe seeks $2.6bn in bridge finance to overhaul debt

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils industrial development facilities

12 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zinara launches 'One Million Campaign'

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe airports see surge in passengers

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe to Host 10th Edition of AFI Aviation Week in Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 39 Views

Daniel Chapo arrives in Bulawayo for ZITF opening

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Nigerian man in court over forged Zimbabwe spousal permits

12 hrs ago | 118 Views

Businesswoman murdered in suspected ritual killing

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo ahead of 65th ZITF opening

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

Woman in court for allegedly facilitating rape of teenage girl

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Trial of Geza's followers postponed to May 8

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

24 Apr 2025 at 07:49hrs | 704 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

24 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 1046 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

24 Apr 2025 at 07:35hrs | 408 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

24 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 261 Views

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

24 Apr 2025 at 07:33hrs | 423 Views

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

24 Apr 2025 at 07:32hrs | 248 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

24 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 4331 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

24 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 210 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

24 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 251 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

24 Apr 2025 at 07:27hrs | 185 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

24 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 181 Views