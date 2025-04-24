Bulawayo firm urged to seize lithium battery opportunities

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo-based engineering company, VEET Engineering, has been encouraged to tap into the booming global market for lithium batteries and contribute to Zimbabwe's industrial growth and economic recovery.The call was made by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development permanent secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, during the inaugural Research, Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development Indaba held on Wednesday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds.With global demand for lithium batteries projected to increase more than fivefold by 2030—driven by the rapid uptake of electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage systems, and tech innovations—Tagwira said Zimbabwe must seize the opportunity and move from raw mineral exports to value-added production."We urge our fellow engineering company to explore and produce commercial lithium batteries as we have the mineral within our nation, and this will improve our economy as we will be the first ones to produce such batteries,'' said Tagwira.He noted that the country's growing innovation ecosystem, supported by local universities and technical colleges, was well-placed to power industrial breakthroughs."Our engineers should work hard and at a faster pace to be the first ones to create commercial lithium batteries. This will expand our markets and generate more revenue, leading to economic development for our country," he added.The indaba, which brought together researchers, industrialists, and policy-makers, focused on how innovation can drive sustainable industrialisation and economic growth in Zimbabwe.Speaking at the same event, Research Council of Zimbabwe board chairperson, Dr Elton Kamusoko, reaffirmed the council's commitment to supporting research and development, especially in the critical field of energy storage technology."Our aim as an organisation is to attain industrial growth within our nation. That is why we have been funding our universities for their projects — this helps to improve our economy and build local capacity for advanced technologies like lithium battery manufacturing,'' Kamusoko said.Zimbabwe is home to the world's fifth-largest reserves of lithium, a key mineral in the global energy transition. Lithium is a critical component in rechargeable batteries used in smartphones, electric vehicles, military systems, and medical devices.In recent years, major global powers, particularly China - the world's largest consumer of lithium due to its dominance in lithium-ion battery manufacturing - have increased their investments in Zimbabwe's lithium mining sector.However, experts and government officials alike have consistently called for the country to move up the value chain by investing in downstream industries such as battery manufacturing, rather than exporting raw lithium ore.With calls now intensifying for local companies to act, VEET Engineering could be poised to become a pioneer in Zimbabwe's lithium battery industry - setting the tone for a new era of innovation-led industrialisation.