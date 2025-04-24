Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo police block Sadc teachers' celebrations

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwean police on Tuesday blocked a planned march by teachers from across southern Africa who had gathered in Bulawayo to celebrate the success of the annual Association of Non-Aligned Teachers Union of Southern Africa (Antusa) games.

The games, which ran from April 17 to 20, brought together teachers from Botswana, Lesotho, Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe for a series of sporting competitions aimed at fostering regional unity and camaraderie among educators.

However, efforts by the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) to mark the conclusion of the games with a peaceful celebratory march were thwarted by local law enforcement.

PTUZ spokesperson Peter Machenjera told Southern Eye that their application to the police for permission to hold a short procession — from Fazak shopping centre to Hillside Teachers College, a distance of approximately 500 to 700 metres — was denied without clear explanation.

"We wrote to the police seeking permission to have an official march to mark our presence in Bulawayo. But they denied us that chance to march and market ourselves just to mark our presence in Hillside," Machenjera said.

The union also lamented the lack of support from the Zimbabwean government for the regional event, including unresponsiveness to requests for transport and financial assistance.

"As PTUZ, we wrote to government seeking assistance with transport. Remember we have got the Public Service Commission (PSC) buses, but we received no response," said Machenjera.

"We even wrote to government asking for financial assistance to host the games, and there was no response as well," he added.

Efforts to obtain comment from Bulawayo police were unsuccessful.

Despite the logistical setbacks, the Antusa games proceeded successfully, with teams from the seven member countries participating in a variety of sporting disciplines. The event was officially opened by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, who commended PTUZ and the Antusa network for championing regional integration through sport.

"Antusa games foster camaraderie among nations, promoting understanding and respect through the universal language of sport," Moyo said during the opening ceremony on Saturday.

"As we cheer for our teams and celebrate their achievements, let us embrace the values of collaboration and mutual support that these games embody," he added.

This year's edition of the Antusa games was held under the theme: "Building Bridges Among SADC Teachers and Growing Together."

Despite the police blockade and lack of government backing, organisers and participants hailed the event as a success, reinforcing their commitment to unity, regional development, and the welfare of teachers in Southern Africa.

Source - southern eye
More on: #Botswana, #Antusa, #Games

Comments

Easter specials sale


Must Read

Bulawayo firm urged to seize lithium battery opportunities

1 hr ago | 47 Views

MTN hacked

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

South Africa reverses VAT increase that threatened ANC-DA coalition

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zifa opens UK talent tap

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour ZITF stands

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mutapa clarifies Kuvimba's US$1,9 billion acquisition

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

0 Ndebele aspiring judges pass first hurdle

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ex-CIO dies in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated'

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Scottland FC's dream debut turns into a nightmare

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Charamba grabs more honours in United States

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe targets 600 000 tonnes winter wheat output

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Duty free access into EU for Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe-Mozambique ties

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

4 suspected robbers arrested in police crackdown

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

China reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for lifting of ivory trade ban

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

UZ lecturers begin indefinite strike

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Tobacco crop under threat from fungal disease

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Huayou Cobalt bets on Arcadia Lithium Mine

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Zesa vandals' lengthy jail term appeal

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Second-hand clothes behind Harare bed bug terror

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

1 dead, 5 injured after car rams into elephant near Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 408 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers walkout again in pay dispute

12 hrs ago | 271 Views

ZImbabwe police say opposition planning violent protests

12 hrs ago | 437 Views

AfDB says Zimbabwe seeks $2.6bn in bridge finance to overhaul debt

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils industrial development facilities

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zinara launches 'One Million Campaign'

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe airports see surge in passengers

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe to Host 10th Edition of AFI Aviation Week in Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 39 Views

Daniel Chapo arrives in Bulawayo for ZITF opening

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Nigerian man in court over forged Zimbabwe spousal permits

12 hrs ago | 118 Views

Businesswoman murdered in suspected ritual killing

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo ahead of 65th ZITF opening

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

Woman in court for allegedly facilitating rape of teenage girl

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Trial of Geza's followers postponed to May 8

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

24 Apr 2025 at 07:49hrs | 704 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

24 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 1046 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

24 Apr 2025 at 07:35hrs | 407 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

24 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 261 Views

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

24 Apr 2025 at 07:33hrs | 423 Views

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

24 Apr 2025 at 07:32hrs | 248 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

24 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 4331 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

24 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 210 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

24 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 251 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

24 Apr 2025 at 07:27hrs | 185 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

24 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 181 Views