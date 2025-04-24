Bulawayo police block Sadc teachers' celebrations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean police on Tuesday blocked a planned march by teachers from across southern Africa who had gathered in Bulawayo to celebrate the success of the annual Association of Non-Aligned Teachers Union of Southern Africa (Antusa) games.The games, which ran from April 17 to 20, brought together teachers from Botswana, Lesotho, Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe for a series of sporting competitions aimed at fostering regional unity and camaraderie among educators.However, efforts by the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) to mark the conclusion of the games with a peaceful celebratory march were thwarted by local law enforcement.PTUZ spokesperson Peter Machenjera told Southern Eye that their application to the police for permission to hold a short procession — from Fazak shopping centre to Hillside Teachers College, a distance of approximately 500 to 700 metres — was denied without clear explanation."We wrote to the police seeking permission to have an official march to mark our presence in Bulawayo. But they denied us that chance to march and market ourselves just to mark our presence in Hillside," Machenjera said.The union also lamented the lack of support from the Zimbabwean government for the regional event, including unresponsiveness to requests for transport and financial assistance."As PTUZ, we wrote to government seeking assistance with transport. Remember we have got the Public Service Commission (PSC) buses, but we received no response," said Machenjera."We even wrote to government asking for financial assistance to host the games, and there was no response as well," he added.Efforts to obtain comment from Bulawayo police were unsuccessful.Despite the logistical setbacks, the Antusa games proceeded successfully, with teams from the seven member countries participating in a variety of sporting disciplines. The event was officially opened by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, who commended PTUZ and the Antusa network for championing regional integration through sport."Antusa games foster camaraderie among nations, promoting understanding and respect through the universal language of sport," Moyo said during the opening ceremony on Saturday."As we cheer for our teams and celebrate their achievements, let us embrace the values of collaboration and mutual support that these games embody," he added.This year's edition of the Antusa games was held under the theme: "Building Bridges Among SADC Teachers and Growing Together."Despite the police blockade and lack of government backing, organisers and participants hailed the event as a success, reinforcing their commitment to unity, regional development, and the welfare of teachers in Southern Africa.