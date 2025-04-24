Latest News Editor's Choice


Swiss Ambassador Outsmarts CIO

by Hilary Ntini
The Swiss Ambassador to Zimbabwe allegedly outsmarted the dread Zimbabwe Central Intelligence Organisation after successfully carrying out a series of clandestine meetings meant to influence the Gukurahundi reconciliation and healing process.

The Ambassador was exposed by Abantwana BOMZABALAZO an organization founded by Children of ex-ZPRA cadres.

The Ambassador faces serious allegations of plotting to undermine the Gukurahundi hearings and threaten national cohesion, as highlighted by Abantwana BoMzabalazo, representing the children of former ZPRA combatants.  

Mgcini Ncube, Chairman of Abantwana BoMzabalazo, stated, "This is not diplomacy; this is neo-colonial sabotage under the guise of diplomacy. The Swiss Ambassador is interfering in a crucial national healing process."  

The organization claims the ambassador has been engaging with traditional leaders and the Attorney General's office, posing as a partner in cultural exchange while secretly attempting to sway the Gukurahundi narrative.  

"They're offering funding to traditional leaders to promote an anti-government agenda," Ncube asserted. "This is a direct assault on our unity and our 2030 developmental vision."  

Abantwana BoMzabalazo warns that foreign interference could jeopardize the delicate Gukurahundi hearings, which aim for truth and reconciliation. "We will not allow foreign powers to distort our legacy," Ncube emphasized.  

He criticized Switzerland's unusual involvement in African affairs as part of a larger geopolitical strategy, suggesting that it mirrors tactics used in other nations like Libya and the DRC.  

Ncube urged Zimbabweans, especially in Matabeleland, to stay alert: "This is about our dignity and future. Beware of false allies with hidden agendas."

Political Analyst John Mbizvo commenting on the matter said "If these allegations are true then the CIO is sleeping on duty, we cannot have such threats to national security going unchecked."

