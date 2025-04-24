Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonny Oates demanded stern action against Mnangagwa's govt

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The plight of incarcerated Zimbabwean journalist Blessed Mhlanga sparked fiery debate in Britain's House of Lords on Thursday, as Liberal Democrats peer Lord Jonny Oates demanded stern action against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for continued repression of media freedoms.

Mhlanga, a senior journalist with Alpha Media Holdings and host on Heart and Soul TV, has now spent 60 days in pretrial detention after airing an interview with former war veteran Blessed Geza, who publicly called for Mnangagwa's immediate resignation and criticized high-level corruption.

Authorities arrested Mhlanga shortly after the broadcast, accusing him of "transmitting data messages that incite violence or damage to property.”

Lord Oates, a former Zimbabwe resident and longtime critic of the Harare administration, used his platform to press the UK government to halt any normalization of relations with Zimbabwe until basic rights - including media freedom - are upheld.

"As we speak, the journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been detained for 59 days and denied his constitutional right to bail,” Oates told the Lords.
"His crime is having the temerity to conduct an interview with a former war veteran who opposes President Mnangagwa's desire to extend his term in office and has highlighted the criminal corruption of the regime and the President's family.”

Oates called on the British government to make it "crystal clear” that there will be no diplomatic thaw as long as Zanu PF continues to defy democratic norms. He also issued a bold challenge to MPs who plan to attend a summit in June where Zimbabwe's First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is scheduled to speak.

"I hope that Members of our Parliament who are choosing to take part will challenge Zimbabwe's First Lady on the continued detention of Blessed Mhlanga and the overall brutality of the regime she represents,” he said.

Relations between Zimbabwe and the UK have remained frosty since the early 2000s, following the chaotic land reform programme that displaced white farmers and entrenched Zanu PF loyalists in power. Human rights abuses, corruption, and economic collapse have since deepened the diplomatic rift.

Mnangagwa, who took power through a 2017 coup that ousted longtime leader Robert Mugabe, initially pledged to re-engage with the West. However, accusations of grand corruption and authoritarianism have dashed those hopes.

He is now reportedly facing internal resistance from a faction led by his deputy and coup ally, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is increasingly seen as a possible successor amid Zimbabwe's deepening poverty and economic turmoil.

Despite a tough reputation of his own, Chiwenga is viewed by some within Zanu PF as the figure capable of restoring credibility and addressing rampant graft.

Mhlanga's case has sparked outcry from journalists, rights groups, and the public, who view his detention as a stark warning to the media. With the British Parliament now weighing in, pressure is mounting on Harare to either release Mhlanga or face heightened international scrutiny.



Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Lecturers, #Strike

Comments

Easter specials sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa regime making blacks look bad in the eyes of the world

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Botswana's Boko is right: any president who wants to remain in power for more than 10 years has failed

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwean Sensation Ananya Revisits Childhood Nostalgia on New Single 'Long Jump'

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

UZ lecturers threaten nationwide shutdown

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Swiss Ambassador Outsmarts CIO

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabweans believe that constant negativity is a revolutionary act

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

The Smart Investor's Guide to Thriving After a Crash

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulawayo police block Sadc teachers' celebrations

10 hrs ago | 444 Views

Bulawayo firm urged to seize lithium battery opportunities

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

MTN hacked

10 hrs ago | 504 Views

South Africa reverses VAT increase that threatened ANC-DA coalition

10 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zifa opens UK talent tap

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour ZITF stands

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mutapa clarifies Kuvimba's US$1,9 billion acquisition

10 hrs ago | 263 Views

0 Ndebele aspiring judges pass first hurdle

10 hrs ago | 412 Views

Ex-CIO dies in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

'Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated'

11 hrs ago | 112 Views

Scottland FC's dream debut turns into a nightmare

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Charamba grabs more honours in United States

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe targets 600 000 tonnes winter wheat output

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

Duty free access into EU for Zimbabwe exports

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe-Mozambique ties

11 hrs ago | 60 Views

4 suspected robbers arrested in police crackdown

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

China reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda

11 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for lifting of ivory trade ban

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

UZ lecturers begin indefinite strike

11 hrs ago | 125 Views

Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Tobacco crop under threat from fungal disease

11 hrs ago | 50 Views

Huayou Cobalt bets on Arcadia Lithium Mine

11 hrs ago | 41 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Zesa vandals' lengthy jail term appeal

11 hrs ago | 80 Views

Second-hand clothes behind Harare bed bug terror

11 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

11 hrs ago | 872 Views

1 dead, 5 injured after car rams into elephant near Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 509 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers walkout again in pay dispute

20 hrs ago | 307 Views

ZImbabwe police say opposition planning violent protests

20 hrs ago | 512 Views

AfDB says Zimbabwe seeks $2.6bn in bridge finance to overhaul debt

21 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils industrial development facilities

21 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zinara launches 'One Million Campaign'

21 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe airports see surge in passengers

21 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe to Host 10th Edition of AFI Aviation Week in Victoria Falls

21 hrs ago | 49 Views

Daniel Chapo arrives in Bulawayo for ZITF opening

21 hrs ago | 107 Views

Nigerian man in court over forged Zimbabwe spousal permits

21 hrs ago | 154 Views

Businesswoman murdered in suspected ritual killing

21 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo ahead of 65th ZITF opening

21 hrs ago | 107 Views

Woman in court for allegedly facilitating rape of teenage girl

21 hrs ago | 190 Views

Trial of Geza's followers postponed to May 8

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

24 Apr 2025 at 07:49hrs | 753 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

24 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 1078 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

24 Apr 2025 at 07:35hrs | 507 Views