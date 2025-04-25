2 men take turns to rape 94-year-old granny

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Nyamapanda have launched a manhunt for two unknown men accused of raping a 94-year-old woman in a horrific attack that occurred on the night of April 20.The elderly victim was reportedly sleeping alone in her home when the two suspects forced their way inside. According to Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere, Deputy Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province, the woman had secured her door with a stick before retiring to bed."Shortly afterwards, two men forcibly entered her home," Denhere said.The first suspect entered the house and raped the woman while the second remained outside. After the initial assault, the second man entered the house, strangled the victim, and also raped her before both fled into the night.Despite the trauma, the elderly woman was able to inform her son, who swiftly reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Nyamapanda. Officers responded to the scene, but the perpetrators had already disappeared. A full-scale investigation is now underway.Assistant Inspector Denhere strongly condemned the attack, describing it as "a shameful incident that goes against our morals and cultural values."He urged members of the public to assist with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects, stressing the importance of safeguarding vulnerable members of the community, particularly the elderly and those living with disabilities.Meanwhile, in a potentially related development, unconfirmed reports from Hwedza suggest that at least four women living alone have recently been attacked and raped by an unidentified assailant during nighttime hours. Authorities have expressed serious concern, although police have not yet verified these claims.As investigations continue, law enforcement officials are appealing to communities in Mashonaland East to remain alert and to immediately report any suspicious activity to their nearest police station.