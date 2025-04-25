Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa tour ZITF stands in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Cheers, ululations, and an air of celebration echoed through the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) yesterday as Mozambican President Daniel Chapo joined President Emmerson Mnangagwa for a high-energy tour of the bustling exhibition centre in Bulawayo.

The annual trade showcase was a hive of innovation and diplomacy, offering a glimpse into southern Africa's growing commercial partnerships and a shared vision for regional prosperity.

President Chapo, accompanied by President Mnangagwa and ZITF Chairman Mr Busisa Moyo, began the tour in Hall 4 - home to an impressive mix of big business, foreign diplomats, and cutting-edge technologies. Their first stops included the Geo Pomona Waste Management stand, the British and Japanese Embassies, ZimTrade, and the Belarusian pavilion. Exhibitors enthusiastically presented their innovations, with President Chapo expressing particular admiration for the modern Belarusian agricultural machinery, which he praised as a symbol of fruitful Zimbabwe-Belarus cooperation.

The tour moved into Hall 5, alive with displays from ZANU-PF-affiliated small businesses showcasing entrepreneurship and tech-driven solutions. Outside, crowds of supporters sang and danced in jubilation as the two leaders made their way through community-focused exhibits.

The agriculture section was another highlight, featuring vibrant displays of crops and prize-winning livestock. Known for his passion for farming, President Mnangagwa engaged animatedly with cattle breeders, sharing jokes and insights.

A crowd-pleasing moment came at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces stand, where President Mnangagwa gifted a young girl a crisp US$100 note, igniting loud applause and laughter from onlookers.

A warm and symbolic visit to Mozambique's pavilion followed, underlining the strong bilateral ties. Speaking to reporters afterward, President Chapo emphasised the importance of strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

"We want to talk about our economic relations, about our political relations, and above all we want to increase trade between our countries and our region," said President Chapo. "We have the Beira corridor, we have a pipeline from our port to Zimbabwe. We have railways, we have roads, but we want to export many things from Mozambique to Zimbabwe and import many things from Zimbabwe to Mozambique."

He stressed the shift from political liberation to economic empowerment, noting that the two nations share more than borders - they share a destiny.

"We know that Mozambique is Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is Mozambique. We have historical relations," he said. "Our first challenge was political freedom, and now that we've achieved it, we must talk about economic freedom. It's time to work together, to be closer, to be united, and to be stronger."

The visit marked a powerful show of unity and optimism for future growth, reinforcing ZITF's role as a platform for regional integration and economic dialogue.

Source - The Herald

