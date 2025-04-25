Chiwenga in Italy to attend Pope Francis' funeral

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has called on world leaders attending the burial of Pope Francis to embrace and uphold the virtues of peace, love, and compassion that the late Pontiff exemplified throughout his life and ministry.Dr Chiwenga made the remarks upon his arrival in Rome, where he is representing Zimbabwe at the high-profile funeral of the globally revered Catholic leader. Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday following a stroke and cardiovascular collapse, is being laid to rest at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major - a departure from recent papal tradition and a site chosen by the Pope himself out of deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary."The people of Zimbabwe, in general, and the Catholic Church in Zimbabwe in particular, mourn the sad passing on of Pope Francis, a colossal compass of moral uprightness and Christianity," said VP Chiwenga while addressing journalists in Rome."We, however, find solace in the exemplary life that he led and the virtues of love, peace and care which he exemplified."The Vice President urged fellow global leaders to reflect deeply on their roles in promoting peace and addressing pressing humanitarian issues. He said such introspection could be instrumental in ending conflicts and ensuring that "no one goes hungry.""As leaders, this is a moment to ask ourselves whether we are doing enough to foster peace and protect the vulnerable. Pope Francis showed us what true service and humility look like," he added.Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church from 2013 until his death, is mourned by over 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. In Zimbabwe alone, the Catholic community numbers more than one million faithful.President Emmerson Mnangagwa led national tributes to the Pope, hailing him as a spiritual giant and moral voice whose legacy transcends religious boundaries."In this solemn hour, the world reflects, with reverence, on the life and legacy of a devoted servant of the Apostolic See, who dedicated himself to the service of God and humanity at large," said the President in his official eulogy."His voice, that resonated within and beyond the hallowed walls of the Vatican, shall, forever, remain an embodiment of his spirit of grace, moral leadership and theological insight, that uplifted the spiritual consciousness of our time."Pope Francis's burial has drawn global attention, with a host of dignitaries and religious leaders in attendance, including United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and numerous Heads of State or their representatives. More than 2,000 international journalists, including those from Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited, are covering the historic event.The Pope's decision to be interred at St. Mary Major rather than the traditional resting place of St. Peter's Basilica marks a significant and symbolic choice, reflecting his humble and Marian-centred papacy.As the world bids farewell to a pontiff widely regarded as a champion of the poor, peace, and social justice, Zimbabwe stands in solidarity with the global Catholic community in mourning the loss of a transformative religious leader.