National hero status for Rungani

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
President Mnangagwa has conferred national hero status on two veteran freedom fighters, Retired Brigadier-General Victor Rungani and Basopo, in honour of their significant contributions during and after Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

Brig-Gen Rungani, a distinguished military leader and former Director of Engineering in the Zimbabwe National Army, passed away on Tuesday at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare at the age of 76.

Announcing the conferment, Minister of State for National Security and ZANU-PF Secretary for Security, Lovemore Matuke, delivered the official messages to both families, acknowledging the gallant roles the two national heroes played in defending and building Zimbabwe.

"His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the Party, has conferred National Hero Status on Brig-Gen Rungani and Basopo. They will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre on dates to be advised," said Minister Matuke.

Born on June 28, 1949, in Bikita, Brig-Gen Rungani's life journey was marked by commitment to the national cause. He joined the liberation struggle in 1975, receiving military training in Mozambique before being deployed to key transport and sabotage operations during the war.

He held several strategic roles in ZANLA, including provincial and sectoral directorships in Gaza province. Post-independence, he became the first ZANLA Commanding Officer in the Zimbabwe National Army and led the 43 Infantry Battalion in Gutu.

Beyond military service, Brig-Gen Rungani was also a dedicated farmer and entrepreneur with a successful mixed farming enterprise. He is survived by his wife Anna and 36 children  -  22 daughters and 14 sons  -  many of whom have taken up professional roles as professors, doctors, engineers, soldiers, and technicians.

Family spokesperson Professor Ellen Rungani expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF for honouring her father:
"We really appreciate the Government and the party's support during our difficult time. We hope to follow in the footsteps of our father."

Mourners are gathered at Number 9 Bally Vaughan Farm in Goromonzi.

Source - The Herald

