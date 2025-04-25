Latest News Editor's Choice


National hero status for ex-CIO

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has posthumously conferred national hero status on Retired Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director Walter Basopo, a decorated liberation war veteran and career intelligence officer who passed away recently in Pretoria, South Africa.

Basopo, who was also known by his Chimurenga name Gerry Dzasukwa, was hailed as a dedicated patriot who devoted his life to Zimbabwe's liberation and post-independence security. He was 66.

The announcement was made by the Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, who visited the Basopo family home in Harare to deliver the official message.
"His Excellency President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the party, has conferred national hero status on Basopo," said Minister Matuke. "He will be interred at the National Heroes Acre on a date to be advised. He was an intelligence supremo of the nation and a true patriot."

Basopo, described as an "intelligence supremo of the nation" by Minister Matuke, was also recognised for his critical behind-the-scenes role in Zimbabwe's liberation and post-independence security structures.

Announcing the hero status at the Basopo family home in Harare, Minister Matuke said, "Basopo was a true patriot and gallant son of the soil. His work in intelligence was crucial to national security."

Though less publicly known, Basopo's legacy remains deeply respected within the nation's security sector.

Both heroes will be interred at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, the country's most revered burial ground for liberation war icons and national leaders.

As Zimbabwe mourns the passing of two of its decorated sons, the government has called on all citizens to reflect on the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle and to remain patriotic.

Their legacy, officials say, will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

Born on February 23, 1959, in Gutu District, Masvingo Province, Basopo was the eldest of four children. He attended Masema Primary School from 1964 to 1970 and later Mzingwane Secondary School in Matabeleland South between 1971 and 1974.

His early exposure to the harsh realities of colonial rule fuelled his political consciousness, and by June 1976, he had joined the liberation struggle under ZANLA. He made his way to Mozambique where he trained at Chibawawa, Tembwe, and Posto Gogoi camps  -  graduating as a fully trained guerrilla fighter.

He was later deployed to ZANLA's security department in Manica Province and served as assistant to the deputy chief of military security and intelligence. His rising career in the liberation movement was nearly cut short in 1979 when a road accident en route to Maputo left him seriously injured and led to the amputation of one arm.

Despite the injury, Basopo remained undeterred and returned to Zimbabwe during the ceasefire period, where he was deployed to Mhondoro to help spearhead ZANU's campaigns ahead of the historic 1980 elections.

Following Zimbabwe's independence, he joined the President's Department  -  the CIO  -  on November 17, 1980, and began an illustrious 45-year career in intelligence service. He rose steadily through the ranks, earning numerous promotions based on professionalism and commitment, including appointments to officer-in-charge at CIO headquarters and key provincial roles across Zimbabwe.

His passion for professional growth led him to pursue an Executive Master's Degree in Business Administration from Midlands State University, further enriching his leadership credentials.

In addition to his national service, Basopo became a successful farmer under the Land Reform Programme, running a thriving commercial enterprise at Pioneer Rust Farm in Chinhoyi  -  a model of indigenous empowerment.

He is survived by two wives, Ketty and Nyasha, four children, and several grandchildren. Mourners are gathered at Number 227, Willowcreek Road, Good Hope, Harare.

As the nation prepares to lay yet another liberation stalwart to rest at the National Heroes Acre, the government has called on Zimbabweans to emulate the unwavering patriotism and resilience of Walter Basopo  -  a man who gave his all for the freedom, security, and development of his country.

Source - The Herald
