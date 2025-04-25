Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZIDA issues US$4,7 billion licences

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has recorded a major boost in investment interest, with the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) issuing 207 new licences worth a combined US$4.7 billion during the first quarter of 2025. The figures, contained in ZIDA's latest quarterly report, reflect a 44.8 percent increase in licence issuance compared to the same period last year, underscoring growing investor confidence in the Second Republic's economic policies.

The report also highlighted 78 licence renewals with an estimated value exceeding US$363 million. ZIDA chief executive officer Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo said the growth in investment interest was largely concentrated in the mining, agriculture, and renewable energy sectors, with the agency's recent digital transformation playing a pivotal role in streamlining the investment process.

Mr Chinamo said the successful launch of ZIDA's digital investment licensing system at the end of March had been a significant milestone. "This new platform has enabled an end-to-end online process for licence application, processing and issuance," he said. "As a result, 207 new licences were issued during this period, marking a 44.8 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2024."

Mining continued to dominate in terms of the number of licences, with 88 issued for projects worth US$906 million. However, it was the energy sector that recorded the highest projected investment value despite receiving fewer licence applications. Mr Chinamo also acknowledged a slight decline in the number of licences renewed on time, which dropped from 16.7 percent last year to 14.6 percent in the current quarter. In response, ZIDA has introduced automated renewal notifications and intensified follow-up efforts to ensure greater compliance.

The report revealed that 60 percent of actual investment inflows consisted of imported capital equipment, particularly for the mining and manufacturing sectors. Meanwhile, 11 percent of the inflows were attributed to foreign exchange equity. Mr Chinamo explained that this investment structure reflects the capital-intensive nature of projects in these key industries, where initial spending is typically directed toward high-end machinery and technology.

In alignment with its 2025 Strategy, ZIDA expanded its research-led promotional activities during the quarter. These included the release of a Priority Sector Research Paper and two policy and investment research studies aimed at improving the regulatory environment and strengthening investor facilitation. Mr Chinamo noted that investor interest remained especially strong in mining, agriculture and renewable energy, and that the agency continued to engage in strategic forums to promote sustainable investment and project development.

Investment activity was geographically diverse, with Harare Metropolitan accounting for the highest number of licences, while provinces such as Midlands, Mashonaland West, and Matabeleland North also attracted significant interest. Mr Chinamo emphasized that this broad distribution of investment demonstrates increasing confidence in Zimbabwe's overall economic direction.

As Zimbabwe continues to implement economic reforms and drive towards its Vision 2030 objectives, the first quarter investment figures are a promising sign of continued international and domestic investor engagement. ZIDA is expected to maintain momentum through sustained facilitation efforts and continued policy support from government.

Source - The Herald
More on: #CIO, #Hero, #Mnangagwa

Comments

Easter specials sale


Must Read

ZiG monthly inflation rate up by 0,7%

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Gun-totting prison escapee and robber gets 22-year jail term

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Poor remuneration of academic staff at state universities a national crisis

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's wife faces UK protests

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean woman chased away from SA hospital

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation programme hits milestone

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Swiss Ambassador accused of meddling in Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Little girl's cheerful shout earns her US$100 gift from Mnangagwa at ZITF

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe dominates 65th ZITF

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Son accused of mom's murder

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man jailed for 6 months over ecstasy possession

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

National hero status for ex-CIO

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

National hero status for Rungani

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Chiwenga in Italy to attend Pope Francis' funeral

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa tour ZITF stands in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

2 men take turns to rape 94-year-old granny

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Woman seeks protection from husband over forced rituals

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Where is Nyokayemabhunu: the silence about him is Loud?

15 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa regime making blacks look bad in the eyes of the world

21 hrs ago | 646 Views

Botswana's Boko is right: any president who wants to remain in power for more than 10 years has failed

22 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwean Sensation Ananya Revisits Childhood Nostalgia on New Single 'Long Jump'

22 hrs ago | 138 Views

UZ lecturers threaten nationwide shutdown

22 hrs ago | 675 Views

Jonny Oates demanded stern action against Mnangagwa's govt

22 hrs ago | 559 Views

Swiss Ambassador Outsmarts CIO

22 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Zimbabweans believe that constant negativity is a revolutionary act

22 hrs ago | 242 Views

The Smart Investor's Guide to Thriving After a Crash

24 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo police block Sadc teachers' celebrations

25 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 541 Views

Bulawayo firm urged to seize lithium battery opportunities

25 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 290 Views

MTN hacked

25 Apr 2025 at 07:48hrs | 595 Views

South Africa reverses VAT increase that threatened ANC-DA coalition

25 Apr 2025 at 07:42hrs | 411 Views

Zifa opens UK talent tap

25 Apr 2025 at 07:41hrs | 198 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour ZITF stands

25 Apr 2025 at 07:41hrs | 331 Views

Mutapa clarifies Kuvimba's US$1,9 billion acquisition

25 Apr 2025 at 07:40hrs | 337 Views

0 Ndebele aspiring judges pass first hurdle

25 Apr 2025 at 07:39hrs | 518 Views

Ex-CIO dies in South Africa

25 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 841 Views

'Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated'

25 Apr 2025 at 07:35hrs | 136 Views

Scottland FC's dream debut turns into a nightmare

25 Apr 2025 at 07:33hrs | 369 Views

Charamba grabs more honours in United States

25 Apr 2025 at 07:32hrs | 105 Views

Zimbabwe targets 600 000 tonnes winter wheat output

25 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 42 Views

Duty free access into EU for Zimbabwe exports

25 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 112 Views

Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe-Mozambique ties

25 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 74 Views

4 suspected robbers arrested in police crackdown

25 Apr 2025 at 07:28hrs | 188 Views

China reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda

25 Apr 2025 at 07:27hrs | 17 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for lifting of ivory trade ban

25 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 64 Views

UZ lecturers begin indefinite strike

25 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 138 Views

Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again

25 Apr 2025 at 07:25hrs | 223 Views

Tobacco crop under threat from fungal disease

25 Apr 2025 at 07:24hrs | 58 Views

Huayou Cobalt bets on Arcadia Lithium Mine

25 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 45 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Zesa vandals' lengthy jail term appeal

25 Apr 2025 at 07:22hrs | 104 Views