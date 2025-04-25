Latest News Editor's Choice


Man jailed for 6 months over ecstasy possession

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Kuwadzana man, Tinotenda Nyahuma, has been sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of possessing methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), popularly known as ecstasy. The conviction follows a sting operation carried out by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs and Narcotics Unit in Harare on August 30, 2024.

Acting on a tip-off, undercover officers posed as buyers at the OK Supermarket on Fife Avenue, where Nyahuma unknowingly approached them and offered to sell a sachet of the illicit drug. As the detectives moved in to arrest him, Nyahuma resisted violently, leading to a brief scuffle before he was eventually subdued.

A subsequent search revealed that Nyahuma was carrying four sachets of MDMA, with a combined weight of 1.5807 grams and an estimated street value of Z$62,212. In a desperate attempt to destroy evidence, Nyahuma smashed two Google Pixel phones he had in his possession during the arrest. Despite the damage, officers managed to recover the devices for further investigation.

Field and laboratory tests later confirmed that the substance seized was indeed MDMA. Nyahuma was subsequently charged and convicted under Zimbabwe's Dangerous Drugs Act [Chapter 15:02].

The case has been seen as a strong warning to would-be offenders, as authorities continue to clamp down on the trafficking and abuse of dangerous drugs across the country.

Source - The Herald
