Son accused of mom's murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 61-year-old woman from Regayivadero Village in Tanda, Mayo, under Chief Makoni, was brutally murdered on Tuesday morning in a suspected domestic-related incident, with her son emerging as the prime suspect.The deceased, Rosemary Mapasvikwa, was found lying face-down in a pool of blood, with a deep wound to the back of her head. Her 31-year-old son, Tafirenyika Musuwa, who was seen at the homestead shortly before the gruesome discovery, has since fled and is now the subject of a police manhunt.Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the horrific incident and said investigations were underway. He said on the morning of April 23, another son, Simon Musuwa (29), left the homestead at around 5:30am to plough the family field, while Mapasvikwa was still asleep and Tafirenyika was seen standing outside.Upon returning around 9am to unyoke his oxen, Simon encountered the disturbing scene - his mother's lifeless body was lying on a rocky outcrop just metres from their home, with Tafirenyika sitting nearby. On closer inspection, Simon saw the fatal head injury and the pool of blood.Officers from ZRP Mayo and CID Rusape attended the scene, confirming Mapasvikwa's death. Her body was taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem will be carried out. A blood-stained axe, believed to have been the murder weapon, was found about five metres from the body, placed atop a heap of firewood. Investigators also found shoe prints at the scene matching those of the missing Tafirenyika."Simon immediately alerted a neighbour, who contacted the police, but by then, the suspect had already fled," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. "We are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to his arrest to report to the nearest police station. The suspect is considered dangerous, and members of the public are urged not to confront him but to alert authorities immediately."Assistant Inspector Chinyoka added that police investigations are still ongoing to establish the motive behind the brutal killing.