Econet Wireless Zimbabwe dominates 65th ZITF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe stole the show at the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), walking away with four top awards, including the coveted Presidential Award for the Supreme Zimbabwean Exhibit.

The 2025 edition of the ZITF, held under the theme "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," celebrated innovation, creativity, and sectoral excellence. The event attracted hundreds of local and international exhibitors, creating a vibrant and highly competitive environment.

ZITF Board Chairman, Mr. Busisa Moyo, described this year's showcase as a major success, with 574 direct exhibitors participating and foreign involvement growing by an impressive 91 percent. He noted that the winners were judged based on visual impression, originality, quality of information and personnel, and the relevance of their exhibits to the 2025 theme.

Econet Wireless scooped awards in four major categories: Best Thematic Representation, Best ICT Exhibit, Most Experiential Zimbabwean Exhibit, and the prestigious Presidential Award for the Supreme Zimbabwean Exhibit, with their exhibition stand designed by Davies Events.

Econet Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Douglas Mboweni, welcomed the awards, saying they highlighted the company's ongoing drive to lead Zimbabwe's digital transformation.

"We are honoured and humbled to receive these awards, which are a testament to our commitment to driving economic empowerment through innovation and the latest technologies," said Dr. Mboweni. He thanked Econet's customers, stakeholders, regulators, and the Government for their continued support.

While Econet dominated the awards, several other enterprises also made notable achievements. The National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) was named the best energy sector exhibitor, and the National Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe (NMBZ) claimed the best financial services exhibit.

In the tourism and travel sector, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) took first place, while Dinson Iron and Steel was recognised for excellence in mining and engineering innovation. Tanganda Tea Company stood out by winning the best agribusiness exhibit and securing third place in the thematic category.

Advance Fire Engineers, participating for the first time, won the best first-time exhibitor award, while the Zimbabwe Republic Police topped the public enterprise category.

On the international front, China received the Chairman's Award for garnering the most corporate awards, while the British Embassy in Harare claimed the supreme foreign exhibit honour. The European Union Delegation and Belarus jointly won the International Trade and Engagement award.

In the education sector, the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) was recognised for the best education exhibit. Meanwhile, Home of Zanu-PF stood out among SMEs, and the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development won the Caltex Floating Trophy for the best agricultural stand.

The Scholastica Indaba Debate saw Lian Moyo of the Bulawayo Junior Council crowned champion, while Midlands State University's Team Chemcay won the Innovators Forum for their innovative locally-built water treatment plant.

The 2025 ZITF cemented its status as Zimbabwe's leading trade platform, showcasing the country's strides in industrialisation and global trade engagement.

Source - The Herald
More on: #ZITF, #Econet, #Awards

Comments

