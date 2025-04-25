Little girl's cheerful shout earns her US$100 gift from Mnangagwa at ZITF

News / National

by Staff reporter

A simple, joyful shout from a seven-year-old girl turned into a heartwarming moment at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) yesterday, as President Mnangagwa paused his walk to personally reward the young admirer with US$100.As President Mnangagwa and his Mozambican counterpart, President Daniel Chapo, made their way through excited crowds toward the Zimbabwe Defence Forces stand, little Tinashe Tsekiso Mutemi, her eyes sparkling with excitement, could not hold back. Standing beside her older sister, she cheerfully called out, "President Mnangagwa!" catching the attention of the presidential entourage.The spontaneous outburst stopped President Mnangagwa in his tracks. Smiling warmly, he turned toward the crowd and asked playfully, "Who said that?" Tinashe, brimming with pride and waving enthusiastically, quickly made herself known.In a gesture that delighted the gathered crowds, the President walked over to Tinashe, greeted her warmly, and reached into his jacket pocket to hand her a crisp US$100 note. A beaming Tinashe thanked him excitedly, her voice filled with gratitude, while fairgoers erupted in cheers, with many capturing the touching scene on their phones.Speaking after the encounter, Tinashe was still overjoyed. "I was so happy to see the President in real life for the first time. I shouted his name hoping he would notice me, and he did! When he gave me the money, I was surprised and happy. This will help my family. I will never forget this day," she said.Her 13-year-old sister, Kemuso Mutemi, who was initially hesitant about Tinashe's boldness, was moved by the President's kindness. "I tried to hold her back when she shouted, thinking it wasn't safe with all the security around. But she kept going. We never expected the President to stop, let alone come over and give her money. It was such a kind gesture; it touched my heart," she said.President Mnangagwa is known for his warm connection with children, a bond he nurtures through annual engagements like the Independence Day Children's Party, hosted with the First Lady, Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa. At these events, he often receives cheers and affection from Zimbabwe's youngest citizens, a testament to his enduring rapport with the nation's future generations.Yesterday's touching moment at the ZITF served as yet another reminder of that special relationship.