Kariba Dam rehabilitation programme hits milestone

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has successfully completed quality checks on Floodgate 1 of the Kariba Dam, marking a major milestone in the ongoing rehabilitation of one of southern Africa's most critical energy assets.The tests, conducted as part of the commissioning phase, involved the controlled release of 1,500 cubic meters of water - equivalent to about 30 seconds' worth of hydroelectric power generation. The checks are a crucial step in verifying the structural soundness and operational efficiency of the rehabilitated components.ZRA planning officer Munesushe Mudzi confirmed the successful testing, stressing that the activity was part of standard quality assurance procedures and not a routine water release."We have done a test for source number 1, which is gate number 1," Mudzi said. "This is part of the quality checks that we do in the commissioning process. And this is not spilling - what we are doing is conducting quality checks for the activities that we have been working on over the past five years."The Kariba Dam, shared by Zimbabwe and Zambia, has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation since 2019 to address structural concerns and secure its long-term future. The dam supplies hydroelectric power to millions of people in both countries, making it a cornerstone of regional economic stability and development.The rehabilitation programme is focused on reinforcing the dam wall and refurbishing key infrastructure to mitigate risks associated with aging structures, including potential failures that could threaten downstream communities and energy supplies.Mudzi emphasised that ZRA's work is essential for the future resilience of the dam and the uninterrupted delivery of hydroelectric power."The successful completion of the quality checks on Floodgate 1 is a significant step forward in achieving our rehabilitation goals. Our efforts are critical in maintaining the dam's integrity and ensuring the continued benefits of hydroelectric power generation for the region," he said.With the commissioning phase well underway, the ZRA is optimistic that the full rehabilitation programme will enhance the Kariba Dam's performance, safety, and contribution to sustainable energy production for decades to come.The progress comes at a crucial time when both Zimbabwe and Zambia are pushing to strengthen their energy sectors to support economic growth and improve the quality of life for their citizens.