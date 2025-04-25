Pregnant Zimbabwean woman chased away from SA hospital

News / National

by Staff reporter

A heavily pregnant Zimbabwean woman was recently subjected to public humiliation and expelled from Pretoria West's Kalafong Hospital by a group of South African women, highlighting growing tensions over the strain on the country's public healthcare system.A viral video captured the disturbing scene, showing the unidentified woman being verbally assaulted and told never to return to the hospital. The women accused her of burdening South Africa's health services, claiming that Zimbabwe's government, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was not paying for the treatment of its nationals."We are talking to you, switch off the phone! You always come to South Africa to make babies, why?" one of the women shouted."You come for blood tests for free in our country. You know we pay tax? Is Mnangagwa paying the South African government for your healthcare? Mnangagwa is not paying us anything."The group continued, ordering the woman to return to Zimbabwe and arrange to give birth there, insisting she was no longer welcome at the Pretoria West hospital."Today, when you get home, start making arrangements on where you are going to deliver that baby, because here in Pretoria West you are not coming, we do not want you anymore! Go home!"Despite the pregnant woman's attempts to defend herself and appeal for understanding, the women grew more aggressive, telling her to seek help from South African politicians like President Cyril Ramaphosa or opposition leader Julius Malema."You are using our facilities, so we are talking to the right person. It is you who came with a bag to give birth here in South Africa, and you are nothing, you are not a South African," they added.This incident adds to a growing list of xenophobic attacks against Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa, particularly around accusations that they are overwhelming the country's already stretched healthcare system.South African authorities have repeatedly voiced concerns over the pressure placed on public services by migrants fleeing economic hardship and a crumbling healthcare sector in Zimbabwe. However, human rights organisations have warned against allowing frustration to fuel xenophobia and undermine the dignity of vulnerable individuals.The latest incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for urgent action to protect the rights of migrants and ensure that humanitarian principles are upheld in South Africa's hospitals.