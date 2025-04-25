Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pregnant Zimbabwean woman chased away from SA hospital

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A heavily pregnant Zimbabwean woman was recently subjected to public humiliation and expelled from Pretoria West's Kalafong Hospital by a group of South African women, highlighting growing tensions over the strain on the country's public healthcare system.

A viral video captured the disturbing scene, showing the unidentified woman being verbally assaulted and told never to return to the hospital. The women accused her of burdening South Africa's health services, claiming that Zimbabwe's government, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was not paying for the treatment of its nationals.

"We are talking to you, switch off the phone! You always come to South Africa to make babies, why?" one of the women shouted.
"You come for blood tests for free in our country. You know we pay tax? Is Mnangagwa paying the South African government for your healthcare? Mnangagwa is not paying us anything."

The group continued, ordering the woman to return to Zimbabwe and arrange to give birth there, insisting she was no longer welcome at the Pretoria West hospital.

"Today, when you get home, start making arrangements on where you are going to deliver that baby, because here in Pretoria West you are not coming, we do not want you anymore! Go home!"

Despite the pregnant woman's attempts to defend herself and appeal for understanding, the women grew more aggressive, telling her to seek help from South African politicians like President Cyril Ramaphosa or opposition leader Julius Malema.

"You are using our facilities, so we are talking to the right person. It is you who came with a bag to give birth here in South Africa, and you are nothing, you are not a South African," they added.

This incident adds to a growing list of xenophobic attacks against Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa, particularly around accusations that they are overwhelming the country's already stretched healthcare system.

South African authorities have repeatedly voiced concerns over the pressure placed on public services by migrants fleeing economic hardship and a crumbling healthcare sector in Zimbabwe. However, human rights organisations have warned against allowing frustration to fuel xenophobia and undermine the dignity of vulnerable individuals.

The latest incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for urgent action to protect the rights of migrants and ensure that humanitarian principles are upheld in South Africa's hospitals.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Easter specials sale


Must Read

ZiG monthly inflation rate up by 0,7%

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Gun-totting prison escapee and robber gets 22-year jail term

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Poor remuneration of academic staff at state universities a national crisis

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's wife faces UK protests

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation programme hits milestone

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Swiss Ambassador accused of meddling in Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Little girl's cheerful shout earns her US$100 gift from Mnangagwa at ZITF

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe dominates 65th ZITF

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Son accused of mom's murder

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man jailed for 6 months over ecstasy possession

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

ZIDA issues US$4,7 billion licences

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

National hero status for ex-CIO

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

National hero status for Rungani

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Chiwenga in Italy to attend Pope Francis' funeral

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa tour ZITF stands in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

2 men take turns to rape 94-year-old granny

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Woman seeks protection from husband over forced rituals

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Where is Nyokayemabhunu: the silence about him is Loud?

15 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa regime making blacks look bad in the eyes of the world

21 hrs ago | 646 Views

Botswana's Boko is right: any president who wants to remain in power for more than 10 years has failed

22 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwean Sensation Ananya Revisits Childhood Nostalgia on New Single 'Long Jump'

22 hrs ago | 138 Views

UZ lecturers threaten nationwide shutdown

22 hrs ago | 674 Views

Jonny Oates demanded stern action against Mnangagwa's govt

22 hrs ago | 559 Views

Swiss Ambassador Outsmarts CIO

22 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Zimbabweans believe that constant negativity is a revolutionary act

22 hrs ago | 242 Views

The Smart Investor's Guide to Thriving After a Crash

24 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo police block Sadc teachers' celebrations

25 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 541 Views

Bulawayo firm urged to seize lithium battery opportunities

25 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 290 Views

MTN hacked

25 Apr 2025 at 07:48hrs | 595 Views

South Africa reverses VAT increase that threatened ANC-DA coalition

25 Apr 2025 at 07:42hrs | 411 Views

Zifa opens UK talent tap

25 Apr 2025 at 07:41hrs | 198 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour ZITF stands

25 Apr 2025 at 07:41hrs | 331 Views

Mutapa clarifies Kuvimba's US$1,9 billion acquisition

25 Apr 2025 at 07:40hrs | 337 Views

0 Ndebele aspiring judges pass first hurdle

25 Apr 2025 at 07:39hrs | 518 Views

Ex-CIO dies in South Africa

25 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 840 Views

'Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated'

25 Apr 2025 at 07:35hrs | 136 Views

Scottland FC's dream debut turns into a nightmare

25 Apr 2025 at 07:33hrs | 369 Views

Charamba grabs more honours in United States

25 Apr 2025 at 07:32hrs | 105 Views

Zimbabwe targets 600 000 tonnes winter wheat output

25 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 42 Views

Duty free access into EU for Zimbabwe exports

25 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 112 Views

Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe-Mozambique ties

25 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 74 Views

4 suspected robbers arrested in police crackdown

25 Apr 2025 at 07:28hrs | 188 Views

China reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda

25 Apr 2025 at 07:27hrs | 17 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for lifting of ivory trade ban

25 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 64 Views

UZ lecturers begin indefinite strike

25 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 138 Views

Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again

25 Apr 2025 at 07:25hrs | 223 Views

Tobacco crop under threat from fungal disease

25 Apr 2025 at 07:24hrs | 58 Views

Huayou Cobalt bets on Arcadia Lithium Mine

25 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 45 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Zesa vandals' lengthy jail term appeal

25 Apr 2025 at 07:22hrs | 104 Views