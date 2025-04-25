Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's wife faces UK protests

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is set to face a storm of protests and tough questions when she visits the United Kingdom in June, amid growing outrage over human rights abuses and the continued detention of journalist Blessed Mhlanga.

Rights activists based in the UK have announced plans to stage demonstrations outside the venue of the First Ladies of African Impact and Resilience (FLAIR) summit, where Auxillia is scheduled to deliver an address. The activists accuse her of representing a regime that routinely suppresses media freedom and violates democratic norms.

The spotlight on her visit intensified on Wednesday during a debate in the House of Lords. Lord Johnny Oates urged British lawmakers to confront the Zimbabwean first lady over the incarceration of Mhlanga, who has now been detained for nearly two months without bail.

"Mhlanga's only crime was having the temerity to conduct an interview with a former war veteran who opposes President Mnangagwa's desire to extend his term in office and exposed the criminal corruption of the regime and the president's family," Lord Oates said.

He described Zimbabwe as a country where "media freedom has been under siege for decades," citing the intimidation, detention, and even murder of journalists, as well as attacks on printing presses.

"I note that the president's wife is due to speak at a summit in London in June. I hope that members of our parliament who are choosing to take part will challenge Zimbabwe's first lady on the continued detention of Blessed Mhlanga and the overall brutality of the regime she represents," Lord Oates added.

The debate, initiated by Baroness Mobarik, focused on global efforts to protect journalists through the UK-backed Media Freedom Coalition. Both Lords warned that the United Kingdom should not consider normalising relations with Zimbabwe while the Zanu PF government continues to flout human rights obligations.

Zimbabwe remains suspended from the Commonwealth, with several member states opposing its re-admission, citing persistent abuses against journalists, political opponents, and civil society.

Auxillia's visit to London, intended to spotlight her charity work, is now shaping up to be overshadowed by protests and a deepening diplomatic embarrassment for Harare. Zimbabwean rights groups in the diaspora are mobilising to ensure their voices are heard, with plans for placards and rallies calling for Mhlanga's immediate release and a return to democratic values in Zimbabwe.

As Auxillia prepares to travel to the UK, the trip is set to test not just her international standing, but also Zimbabwe's increasingly strained relations with the West.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Protest,

Comments

Easter specials sale


Must Read

ZiG monthly inflation rate up by 0,7%

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Gun-totting prison escapee and robber gets 22-year jail term

37 mins ago | 14 Views

Poor remuneration of academic staff at state universities a national crisis

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean woman chased away from SA hospital

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation programme hits milestone

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Swiss Ambassador accused of meddling in Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Little girl's cheerful shout earns her US$100 gift from Mnangagwa at ZITF

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe dominates 65th ZITF

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Son accused of mom's murder

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Man jailed for 6 months over ecstasy possession

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

ZIDA issues US$4,7 billion licences

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

National hero status for ex-CIO

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

National hero status for Rungani

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Chiwenga in Italy to attend Pope Francis' funeral

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa tour ZITF stands in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

2 men take turns to rape 94-year-old granny

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Woman seeks protection from husband over forced rituals

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Where is Nyokayemabhunu: the silence about him is Loud?

14 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa regime making blacks look bad in the eyes of the world

21 hrs ago | 641 Views

Botswana's Boko is right: any president who wants to remain in power for more than 10 years has failed

21 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwean Sensation Ananya Revisits Childhood Nostalgia on New Single 'Long Jump'

21 hrs ago | 137 Views

UZ lecturers threaten nationwide shutdown

21 hrs ago | 666 Views

Jonny Oates demanded stern action against Mnangagwa's govt

21 hrs ago | 554 Views

Swiss Ambassador Outsmarts CIO

21 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Zimbabweans believe that constant negativity is a revolutionary act

21 hrs ago | 242 Views

The Smart Investor's Guide to Thriving After a Crash

23 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo police block Sadc teachers' celebrations

25 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 541 Views

Bulawayo firm urged to seize lithium battery opportunities

25 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 288 Views

MTN hacked

25 Apr 2025 at 07:48hrs | 595 Views

South Africa reverses VAT increase that threatened ANC-DA coalition

25 Apr 2025 at 07:42hrs | 408 Views

Zifa opens UK talent tap

25 Apr 2025 at 07:41hrs | 198 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour ZITF stands

25 Apr 2025 at 07:41hrs | 331 Views

Mutapa clarifies Kuvimba's US$1,9 billion acquisition

25 Apr 2025 at 07:40hrs | 337 Views

0 Ndebele aspiring judges pass first hurdle

25 Apr 2025 at 07:39hrs | 517 Views

Ex-CIO dies in South Africa

25 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 836 Views

'Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated'

25 Apr 2025 at 07:35hrs | 135 Views

Scottland FC's dream debut turns into a nightmare

25 Apr 2025 at 07:33hrs | 368 Views

Charamba grabs more honours in United States

25 Apr 2025 at 07:32hrs | 103 Views

Zimbabwe targets 600 000 tonnes winter wheat output

25 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 40 Views

Duty free access into EU for Zimbabwe exports

25 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 107 Views

Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe-Mozambique ties

25 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 73 Views

4 suspected robbers arrested in police crackdown

25 Apr 2025 at 07:28hrs | 187 Views

China reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda

25 Apr 2025 at 07:27hrs | 17 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for lifting of ivory trade ban

25 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 64 Views

UZ lecturers begin indefinite strike

25 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 138 Views

Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again

25 Apr 2025 at 07:25hrs | 223 Views

Tobacco crop under threat from fungal disease

25 Apr 2025 at 07:24hrs | 58 Views

Huayou Cobalt bets on Arcadia Lithium Mine

25 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 45 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Zesa vandals' lengthy jail term appeal

25 Apr 2025 at 07:22hrs | 104 Views