Zimbabwe dismisses UK 'emotional overreach' over Blessed Mhlanga

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's government has dismissed calls by British lawmakers for punitive action over the continued detention of journalist Blessed Mhlanga, describing the pressure as an "emotional overreach" that carries no influence on domestic affairs.

Reacting to comments made by Liberal Democrats peer Lord Jonny Oates, who urged the United Kingdom (UK) to impose consequences on Zimbabwe, Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said foreign criticism has little impact within the country.

"Conversations or emotional overreaches in foreign legislatures count very little here," Mangwana posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Lord Oates had called on the UK government to make it clear that normal diplomatic relations with Zimbabwe would not resume unless basic human rights, including media freedoms, were respected. His remarks come ahead of a summit in London in June, where First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is scheduled to speak.

Oates also encouraged fellow parliamentarians attending the summit to confront Auxillia over both the continued incarceration of Mhlanga and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's reported attempts to extend his term in office.

Adding to the pressure, Zimbabwean rights activists based in the UK are mobilizing to stage protests outside the venue of the First Ladies of African Impact and Resilience (FLAIR) summit.

Meanwhile, Blessed Mhlanga has now spent 60 days in pretrial detention. His arrest followed the broadcast of an interview with war veteran Blessed Geza, who had called for President Mnangagwa's immediate removal from office. Mhlanga is facing charges of "transmitting data messages that incite violence or damage to property."

Human rights groups have condemned the prolonged detention as an attack on press freedom and a chilling signal to journalists operating in Zimbabwe.

The government, however, appears unmoved, maintaining that the matter remains a domestic legal issue.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Mangwana, #Mhlanga,

