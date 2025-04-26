Chiyangwa defrauds Dr Solomon Guramatunhu of US$500,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

Renowned ophthalmologist Dr Solomon Guramatunhu has reportedly fallen victim to a massive fraud scheme after his employee, Lloyd Chiyangwa, allegedly siphoned US$500,000 from him and used the funds to amass a collection of assets.According to sources familiar with the case, Chiyangwa, who was entrusted with managing aspects of Dr Guramatunhu's financial affairs, allegedly diverted the funds over a period of time without the doctor's knowledge. The stolen money was reportedly used to acquire both immovable property, including real estate, and movable assets such as vehicles.The fraud was uncovered following an internal audit that raised red flags, prompting Dr Guramatunhu to initiate a full investigation. Preliminary findings reportedly revealed a well-orchestrated scheme involving unauthorized transfers and misappropriation of funds meant for business and personal projects.Authorities are now involved, and a criminal case has been opened against Chiyangwa, who is expected to face charges related to fraud and theft.Efforts to recover the lost assets are already underway, with legal proceedings being considered to repossess properties and other acquisitions allegedly made using the stolen money.Dr Guramatunhu, celebrated for his contributions to eye care and charitable work across Zimbabwe, has yet to make a public statement regarding the incident.The case has sparked widespread outrage in professional circles, with many expressing shock that a figure of Dr Guramatunhu's stature could be targeted in such a brazen manner.Investigations are ongoing.