Gonye retained as Zimbabwe Olympics Committee President after tight election

Thabani Gonye has been re-elected as the president of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) following a closely contested election held Sunday afternoon at the Quadrennial General Meeting in Harare.Gonye secured 15 votes, narrowly edging out challenger Ringisai Mapondera, who garnered 12 votes. His re-election cements his place in ZOC's history books as one of the few leaders to serve more than one term at the helm.Under his leadership, Gonye will steer the committee for another four-year term, a period expected to be pivotal as Zimbabwean athletes prepare for upcoming international competitions.The new ZOC executive also features former ZBC sports journalist Merit Munzwembiri and Fedrick Ndlovu as vice presidents. They will work alongside Gonye to drive the committee's vision forward.Several notable figures in sports administration have also been elected as board members. These include former ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela and celebrated former long-distance runner Abel Chimukoko, adding significant experience and expertise to the committee's leadership.The new executive is expected to hit the ground running, with expectations high for reforms and enhanced support for Zimbabwean athletes ahead of major global events.New ZOC ExecutiveThabani Gonye - PresidentFedrick Ndlovu- Vice PresidentMerit Munzwembiri - Vice PresidentBoard MembersXolisani Gwesela, Abel Chimukoko, Tawanda Sithole, Lizzie Mupure, Charmaine Chamboko, Edson Chirowodza and Abigail Mnikwa.