Money transfer agency teller in US$4,700 and ZAR600 theft

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A teller employed by Zimsend, trading as Hello Paisa, has been sentenced to community service after being convicted of stealing US$4,705 and ZAR600 from her employer.

Christwish Machamacha (47) appeared before the Chipinge Magistrates Court charged with theft of trust property. She was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, with nine months suspended on condition of good behaviour and full restitution of the stolen money. The remaining sentence was commuted to 526 hours of community service.

The court heard that between March 13 and April 15 this year, Machamacha, stationed at a Zimsend outlet within Gonye and Sons Supermarket in Chipinge, was entrusted with funds meant for disbursement to local clients receiving international remittances. Instead of processing the payouts, she unlawfully converted the money to her own use.

An internal audit conducted on April 15, 2025, exposed the shortfall. Further investigations revealed that Machamacha had diverted the funds to various recipients via Ecocash, allegedly for personal dealings, including efforts to secure online loans.

After realising her fraudulent activities had been uncovered, Machamacha contacted an employee at Mukuru Chipinge, seeking assistance to cover the missing funds. She managed to raise US$1,400, which she used in a partial repayment attempt. However, a total of US$3,305 and ZAR600 remains unrecovered.

Authorities have warned against such breaches of trust, noting the growing risks of financial misconduct in the remittance sector.

Source - NewZimbabwe
