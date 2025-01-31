Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) recorded a significant jump in trading activity during the first quarter of 2025, with market turnover reaching US$58.5 million — a 383 percent increase from US$12.11 million recorded in the same period last year.

The surge signals continued improvement in trading volumes on the US dollar-denominated bourse, which was established as part of the Victoria Falls International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) under the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

According to the VFEX's first quarter newsletter, the record turnover was driven by a peak daily turnover of US$40.1 million in February 2025, compared to US$17.5 million recorded in December 2024.

"The VFEX All Share Index, which measures overall market performance, recorded a 5.99 percent gain in Q1 2025 to close at 110.32 points," the exchange reported.

The VFEX's total market capitalisation stood at US$1.29 billion at the end of the quarter, up 5.74 percent from US$1.22 billion in Q1 2024.

Foreign investor participation during the period accounted for 3.32 percent of activity, with a net sales position of US$3.8 million recorded.

The exchange maintained one debt security listing — the Karo Mining Limited bond — although no trades for the bond were recorded during the quarter.

VFEX's depository currently holds securities for 16 issuers, comprising 11 listed equities, one privately held unlisted equity, three depository receipts (DRs), and one bond. The average dematerialisation rate stood at 67.74 percent, promoting liquidity through easier share trading.

In terms of trading volume, the number of trades executed in Q1 2025 rose by 0.87 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, mirroring an identical increase in settled trades. The total value of securities traded also surged by 116.98 percent over the same period.

The VFEX revealed it has been collaborating with the Bond Market Association of Zimbabwe to revive the debt market, including work on developing a yield curve for unlisted debt instruments intended for onboarding onto the Exchange.

"The fixed income pipeline looks positive, and the exchange will engage methods to make sure there is secondary market participation, which has been missing in our market," the newsletter said.

On the commodities front, VFEX reported ongoing work towards launching commodities trading, despite no listings being recorded during the quarter. The exchange is working with key stakeholders — including miners, warehouse operators, logistical companies, and policymakers — to develop a hybrid model for commodities and derivatives trading.

Notably, on January 31, 2025, VFEX experienced its first delisting when National Foods Holdings Limited exited the market. The current number of listings stands at 15.

While there were no new listings during the quarter, VFEX said efforts to expand the listings pipeline remain active, with continuous engagements aimed at growing the market.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Cotton, #Farmers, #Price

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

14 mins ago | 12 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

16 mins ago | 4 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

17 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

17 mins ago | 3 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

22 mins ago | 21 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

23 mins ago | 6 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

24 mins ago | 8 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

25 mins ago | 9 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

26 mins ago | 4 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

27 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

27 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

28 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

29 mins ago | 1 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

29 mins ago | 1 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

30 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

31 mins ago | 5 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

32 mins ago | 0 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

33 mins ago | 3 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

34 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

35 mins ago | 5 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

35 mins ago | 3 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

36 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

36 mins ago | 3 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

37 mins ago | 3 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

38 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

39 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

41 mins ago | 2 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

43 mins ago | 2 Views

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

44 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

45 mins ago | 5 Views

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

47 mins ago | 4 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

47 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

48 mins ago | 6 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

49 mins ago | 14 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

51 mins ago | 12 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

52 mins ago | 17 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

54 mins ago | 9 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

57 mins ago | 16 Views

Money transfer agency teller in US$4,700 and ZAR600 theft

57 mins ago | 9 Views