Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman has been granted a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, whom she accused of persistent physical abuse and harassment over allegations that she stole US$500 from him.Appearing before the court last Friday, Rufaro Mahachi told magistrates that Takura Matambacheka had been assaulting and humiliating her in public, accusing her of theft."Even in public he assaults me just to embarrass me, accusing me of stealing his money. That is why I decided to come to this court for help," Mahachi said.She further alleged that Matambacheka had been stalking her and monitoring her movements, leaving her feeling unsafe."If I can count every single dollar he gave me, the amount is less than US$10, so how can he accuse me of stealing? On top of that, he beats me. He even told my new boyfriend that I am a prostitute," she added.In his defence, Matambacheka denied physically abusing Mahachi, insisting that he only sought the return of his US$500."This lady stole my money and I am not leaving her until she returns it. She ran to report to cover her mess, but I want my money. I am disputing the allegations; she is only trying to fix me," Matambacheka argued.After hearing both sides, the court ruled in favour of Mahachi and granted the protection order, barring Matambacheka from assaulting, threatening, or approaching her.