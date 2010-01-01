4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government is set to significantly boost Harare's road infrastructure with the construction of four new interchanges, as part of its broader development agenda aimed at improving traffic flow and safety across the capital.The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, through the Department of Roads, will spearhead the project, which includes the construction and upgrade of Liberation Legacy Way — formerly known as Borrowdale Road.According to a recent Government Gazette, the new interchanges will be located at Mabvuku Junction, Harare Drive/Mutare Road, Liberation Legacy Way/Harare Drive, and Liberation Legacy Way/Churchill Road.Officials said the projects are designed to enhance traffic efficiency, improve road safety, reduce transportation costs, and lower maintenance expenses for Harare's existing road network."The policy objective of the Government of Zimbabwe in the roads sub-sector is to build, maintain, and ensure the efficient utilisation of road infrastructure to meet the current and future developmental needs of the economy," read part of the statement.Improved road standards are expected to create safer travel conditions and significantly reduce congestion across the city.The Department of Roads is now inviting expressions of interest from qualified consultants with proven expertise in supervision services to oversee the upcoming projects.This latest infrastructure announcement follows closely on the heels of the near-completion of the Mbudzi Interchange, which is now 90 percent complete and set to be renamed Trabablas Interchange once finished. Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, has indicated that the interchange will be completed by May 31.The four new interchanges are part of a broader Government effort to modernise Zimbabwe's transport systems and stimulate economic growth through improved infrastructure.