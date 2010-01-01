Dynamos fans disgruntled

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos 0 - 0 Kwekwe UnitedDynamos FC supporters vented their frustration yesterday after their team failed to secure a win against struggling Kwekwe United in a goalless Castle Lager Premiership draw at Rufaro Stadium. The result marked the fourth consecutive match in which DeMbare failed to find the back of the net, much to the displeasure of their passionate fanbase.Head coach Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe, in an attempt to address the disappointed crowd in the Vietnam Bay, was met with a chorus of disapproval, and was forced to retreat halfway through his attempt to pacify the fans. The Dynamos faithful made it clear that they were unhappy with the team's continued inability to secure victories, particularly against a Kwekwe United side that has struggled due to financial instability.Chigowe, while understanding the frustration, remained composed, acknowledging the challenges and the fans' right to expect more from a team of Dynamos' stature. "Yeah, it's normal and natural at Dynamos," Chigowe said. "Even if you look at Scotland, they are not happy with draws. So, you must expect that when results are not coming, the fans will not be fond. They'll not be happy, and I understand that pretty well because they want a win, nothing less, nothing more."The Dynamos supporters felt the team had missed a golden opportunity to secure a rare win, especially considering Kwekwe United's off-field issues, including financial troubles that had affected their preparations for the game. Despite these challenges, Kwekwe United matched Dynamos in all departments, with a determined performance that saw them hold on for a valuable point.Kwekwe United, despite their struggles, showed resilience throughout the match. They had a strong penalty appeal in the 28th minute when Dynamos' Shadreck Nyahwa appeared to handle the ball in the penalty area. However, the appeal was turned down. Their forward, Maxwell Murimba, who had been a constant threat to the Dynamos defense, missed a great opportunity shortly after, blasting his shot over the bar from a close-range chance.Dynamos, on the other hand, squandered several opportunities. Ghanaian Frank Agyemang and Elton Chikona were the main culprits, with Agyemang failing to capitalize on a defensive error, blasting a shot straight at the goalkeeper, Lenon Gonese. Agyemang later headed a chance against the crossbar as Dynamos pushed for the breakthrough. Valentine Kadonzvo also had a chance just before halftime, attempting a lob over the goalkeeper, but it narrowly missed the target.Chigowe was reflective after the match, stating, "I thought we dominated and created goal-scoring opportunities. Unfortunately, our Achilles' heel has been finishing. I think we did everything. The boys gave their heart out to get a result. It's unfortunate we ended up sharing the spoils."The Dynamos coach added that once his players gain confidence and begin converting their chances, the team would be a force to reckon with. "Once these boys hit the net, I think one of these days they'll tear another team apart," he said.Chigowe also praised Kwekwe United's resilience, acknowledging that their financial troubles had not dampened their spirit. "The problem with Kwekwe United is not about ability; it is about their financial woes, which are way beyond every other team. You saw yesterday they received a windfall from elsewhere and they were motivated. In Kariba, they actually had to be persuaded to leave the changing room. They were not interested in playing. And today I think their motivation levels were high."With the draw, Dynamos dropped to 14th place on the table, with just seven points from eight games. Despite this, the point lifted Kwekwe United off the bottom of the table, although they remained in the relegation zone, just one point behind DeMbare. The match was a testament to the fighting spirit of Kwekwe United, who, under the guidance of coach Saul Chaminuka, showed signs of improvement.Chaminuka praised his side's organization and determination, stating, "I think the boys did a good job today. We probably wouldn't have come again for this game against Dynamos. But, you know, players being who they are if they say they want to play, they will play. If they say they don't want to play, you will see it with what happens on the field."Looking ahead, Chaminuka expressed optimism about Kwekwe United's prospects for the rest of the season. "We are still very much within [the race], and I think we still have 10 games in this first round. As long as the boys are prepared to support us, we will go through."With the season still in its early stages, Dynamos will need to address their scoring woes quickly, as the pressure mounts on Chigowe to deliver results and restore faith among the DeMbare faithful.Teams:Dynamos: Tatenda Makoni, Emmanuel Jalai, Abel Gwatidzo, Valentine Kadonzvo (B. Jerimani, 74th min), Tendai Magwaza, Clive Mandivei, Shadreck Nyahwa (E. Gwekwerere, 90th min), Frank Agyemang, Elton Chikona (V. Ngwenya, 90th min), Keith Madera (R. Chingwara, 65th min), Tellmore Pio.Kwekwe United: Lenon Gonese, Brian Kativhu, Denis Dauda, Jealous Maswatukwa, Admire Mutimbanyoka, Tatenda Pasuwa (R. Muchara, 65th min), Andile Taruvinga, Masimba Mambare (F. Mutatu, 90th min), Allen Gahadzikwa (T. Muzenda, 65th min), Nyasha Saungweme, Maxwell Murimba.