Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, has marked a significant milestone in international scientific cooperation with the donation of 16 fossil specimen cabinets from Yale University to the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe. The donation, made by the renowned Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, was formally unveiled at a ceremony in Bulawayo, strengthening ties between the two nations in the fields of science and cultural preservation.The cabinets, which will be used to store and protect the museum's valuable fossil collections, are especially significant for housing some of the world's most important prehistoric artifacts, including the 230-million-year-old remains of Mbiresaurus, Africa's oldest known dinosaur. These fossils are crucial for ongoing research into prehistoric life and the history of the African continent."These fossils are millions of years old. They predate Zimbabwe. They predate the United States. They are all part of our histories," said Ambassador Tremont during the handover ceremony. "Preserving them for research, science, and future generations is in all of our interests. I hope these cabinets are extremely useful in your important work."The partnership that made the donation possible involved extensive collaboration between Yale University, the US Embassy, and Zimbabwean scientists. Dr. Moira FitzPatrick, Director of the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe, and Dr. Chris Griffin, Assistant Professor of Geosciences at Princeton University, played pivotal roles in facilitating the donation. Dr. Griffin, who was part of the team that discovered Mbiresaurus in 2017, emphasized the importance of the collaboration between Zimbabwean and international scientists."This partnership simply would not have happened without the scientists and staff at the museum," Dr. Griffin noted. "The museum really is the ‘home base' for all these expeditions. They are driven by the knowledge of the Zimbabwean scientists on our team and the institutional support from the museum."The 16 specimen cabinets will enhance the museum's ability to continue its critical work of preserving and studying fossils, enabling Zimbabwe to remain at the forefront of scientific research into the prehistoric era. The donation was also facilitated by the US Embassy, which assisted with the transportation of the cabinets from the United States to Zimbabwe.The event marked not only a key moment in Zimbabwe's scientific community but also underscored the growing cooperation between Zimbabwe and the United States in areas of research, education, and cultural preservation. With this donation, the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe is better equipped to safeguard its unique fossil collections, ensuring that they remain accessible for future generations of scientists and researchers.As the museum looks toward further discoveries and research, the donation from Yale University represents a significant contribution to the ongoing effort to understand the ancient past of Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole.