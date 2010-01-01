Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, has marked a significant milestone in international scientific cooperation with the donation of 16 fossil specimen cabinets from Yale University to the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe. The donation, made by the renowned Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, was formally unveiled at a ceremony in Bulawayo, strengthening ties between the two nations in the fields of science and cultural preservation.

The cabinets, which will be used to store and protect the museum's valuable fossil collections, are especially significant for housing some of the world's most important prehistoric artifacts, including the 230-million-year-old remains of Mbiresaurus, Africa's oldest known dinosaur. These fossils are crucial for ongoing research into prehistoric life and the history of the African continent.

"These fossils are millions of years old. They predate Zimbabwe. They predate the United States. They are all part of our histories," said Ambassador Tremont during the handover ceremony. "Preserving them for research, science, and future generations is in all of our interests. I hope these cabinets are extremely useful in your important work."

The partnership that made the donation possible involved extensive collaboration between Yale University, the US Embassy, and Zimbabwean scientists. Dr. Moira FitzPatrick, Director of the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe, and Dr. Chris Griffin, Assistant Professor of Geosciences at Princeton University, played pivotal roles in facilitating the donation. Dr. Griffin, who was part of the team that discovered Mbiresaurus in 2017, emphasized the importance of the collaboration between Zimbabwean and international scientists.

"This partnership simply would not have happened without the scientists and staff at the museum," Dr. Griffin noted. "The museum really is the ‘home base' for all these expeditions. They are driven by the knowledge of the Zimbabwean scientists on our team and the institutional support from the museum."

The 16 specimen cabinets will enhance the museum's ability to continue its critical work of preserving and studying fossils, enabling Zimbabwe to remain at the forefront of scientific research into the prehistoric era. The donation was also facilitated by the US Embassy, which assisted with the transportation of the cabinets from the United States to Zimbabwe.

The event marked not only a key moment in Zimbabwe's scientific community but also underscored the growing cooperation between Zimbabwe and the United States in areas of research, education, and cultural preservation. With this donation, the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe is better equipped to safeguard its unique fossil collections, ensuring that they remain accessible for future generations of scientists and researchers.

As the museum looks toward further discoveries and research, the donation from Yale University represents a significant contribution to the ongoing effort to understand the ancient past of Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

20 mins ago | 5 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

20 mins ago | 5 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

20 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

21 mins ago | 3 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 22 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

24 mins ago | 12 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

25 mins ago | 21 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

26 mins ago | 6 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

27 mins ago | 8 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

30 mins ago | 4 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

30 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

31 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

32 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

32 mins ago | 1 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

33 mins ago | 2 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

34 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

35 mins ago | 9 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

36 mins ago | 1 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

37 mins ago | 5 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

38 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

39 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

39 mins ago | 6 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

39 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

40 mins ago | 4 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

41 mins ago | 4 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

43 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

45 mins ago | 3 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

46 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

47 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

48 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

48 mins ago | 6 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

51 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

52 mins ago | 7 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

53 mins ago | 15 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

54 mins ago | 24 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

55 mins ago | 14 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

56 mins ago | 17 Views

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

56 mins ago | 8 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

57 mins ago | 9 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Money transfer agency teller in US$4,700 and ZAR600 theft

1 hr ago | 12 Views