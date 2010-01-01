Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
A high-level ZANU-PF delegation has returned from a successful week-long exchange programme in China, expressing optimism about the potential for increased investments from the Far East. The visit, which was hosted by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), marked the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and China.

The delegation, led by Elifas Mashaba, Secretary for Business and Liaison, included prominent figures such as Supa Mandiwanzira, Secretary for Local Government, Deputy Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology Ernest Dube, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman Cephas Ncube, and Maidei Mpala, Secretary for Labour and Employment Creation in the Women's League.

During the exchange, ZANU-PF and the CPC held discussions on governance and economic strategies to improve the lives of their people. The delegation highlighted Zimbabwe's investment potential, which attracted significant interest from Chinese sectors, particularly in mining, agriculture, and manufacturing.

"We effectively showcased Zimbabwe's investment potential and attracted considerable interest from Chinese companies," Mashaba shared in an interview. "Riding on His Excellency, the President, Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa's mantra, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business,' we saw genuine enthusiasm from a number of companies eager to invest in our country."

One of the areas that drew attention was Zimbabwe's vast lithium resources. With the global demand for lithium increasing due to its role in the production of electric vehicle batteries, Chinese investors have shown interest in exploiting these resources. There were also discussions on agricultural opportunities, including the production of farming inputs such as tractors and other agricultural machinery.

Mandiwanzira, who also spoke on the visit, emphasized that it was not just a celebratory occasion, but a valuable learning experience. He noted the rapid economic and technological advancements China has achieved and said it serves as a source of inspiration for Zimbabwe.

"The transformation of China from a peasant society to a global economic powerhouse is a clear demonstration that Zimbabwe, with its rich resources, can achieve similar growth," Mandiwanzira remarked. "This trip has shown us that Zimbabwe's potential is limitless. If China could do it, so can we."

Mandiwanzira also highlighted the development of Chongqing, a city in western China, which has thrived as a logistics hub despite being landlocked. He suggested that Zimbabwe, located strategically in Southern Africa, could similarly become a key logistics hub within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

"Zimbabwe can be the logistics hub of the SADC region, with goods flowing through Beira into Harare, reaching markets in the DRC, Zambia, Malawi, and Botswana," he said.

The delegation's visit also reinforced President Mnangagwa's push for value addition to Zimbabwe's mineral resources. Zimbabwe is home to around 63 known minerals, and Mandiwanzira noted that beneficiation could generate more revenue for the country. He pointed out that China's success in beneficiating its minerals could serve as a model for Zimbabwe.

Additionally, discussions were held with Chinese enterprises interested in Zimbabwe's lithium resources, with the city of Chongqing expressing interest in potential joint ventures focused on processing and manufacturing lithium batteries.

The delegation's return marks a new chapter for Zimbabwe's economic strategy, with the Chinese visit offering valuable insights into the possibilities for development, trade, and industrial growth.

As Zimbabwe continues to strengthen its relations with China, the future of the country's economy looks brighter, with new investments and partnerships poised to unlock significant growth across several sectors.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

28 mins ago | 37 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

29 mins ago | 26 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

30 mins ago | 16 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

30 mins ago | 15 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

31 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

31 mins ago | 5 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

32 mins ago | 37 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

34 mins ago | 34 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

34 mins ago | 22 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

35 mins ago | 26 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

36 mins ago | 39 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

37 mins ago | 11 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

37 mins ago | 12 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

38 mins ago | 14 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

40 mins ago | 6 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

40 mins ago | 13 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

40 mins ago | 10 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

41 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

42 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

43 mins ago | 3 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

43 mins ago | 5 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

45 mins ago | 17 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

46 mins ago | 4 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

47 mins ago | 19 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

48 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

49 mins ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

49 mins ago | 12 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

50 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

50 mins ago | 5 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

51 mins ago | 4 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

52 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

53 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

55 mins ago | 4 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

56 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

57 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

58 mins ago | 11 Views

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

1 hr ago | 4 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 11 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

1 hr ago | 19 Views

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

1 hr ago | 10 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Money transfer agency teller in US$4,700 and ZAR600 theft

1 hr ago | 14 Views