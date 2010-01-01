Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

News / National

by Staff reporter

A high-level ZANU-PF delegation has returned from a successful week-long exchange programme in China, expressing optimism about the potential for increased investments from the Far East. The visit, which was hosted by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), marked the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and China.The delegation, led by Elifas Mashaba, Secretary for Business and Liaison, included prominent figures such as Supa Mandiwanzira, Secretary for Local Government, Deputy Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology Ernest Dube, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman Cephas Ncube, and Maidei Mpala, Secretary for Labour and Employment Creation in the Women's League.During the exchange, ZANU-PF and the CPC held discussions on governance and economic strategies to improve the lives of their people. The delegation highlighted Zimbabwe's investment potential, which attracted significant interest from Chinese sectors, particularly in mining, agriculture, and manufacturing."We effectively showcased Zimbabwe's investment potential and attracted considerable interest from Chinese companies," Mashaba shared in an interview. "Riding on His Excellency, the President, Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa's mantra, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business,' we saw genuine enthusiasm from a number of companies eager to invest in our country."One of the areas that drew attention was Zimbabwe's vast lithium resources. With the global demand for lithium increasing due to its role in the production of electric vehicle batteries, Chinese investors have shown interest in exploiting these resources. There were also discussions on agricultural opportunities, including the production of farming inputs such as tractors and other agricultural machinery.Mandiwanzira, who also spoke on the visit, emphasized that it was not just a celebratory occasion, but a valuable learning experience. He noted the rapid economic and technological advancements China has achieved and said it serves as a source of inspiration for Zimbabwe."The transformation of China from a peasant society to a global economic powerhouse is a clear demonstration that Zimbabwe, with its rich resources, can achieve similar growth," Mandiwanzira remarked. "This trip has shown us that Zimbabwe's potential is limitless. If China could do it, so can we."Mandiwanzira also highlighted the development of Chongqing, a city in western China, which has thrived as a logistics hub despite being landlocked. He suggested that Zimbabwe, located strategically in Southern Africa, could similarly become a key logistics hub within the Southern African Development Community (SADC)."Zimbabwe can be the logistics hub of the SADC region, with goods flowing through Beira into Harare, reaching markets in the DRC, Zambia, Malawi, and Botswana," he said.The delegation's visit also reinforced President Mnangagwa's push for value addition to Zimbabwe's mineral resources. Zimbabwe is home to around 63 known minerals, and Mandiwanzira noted that beneficiation could generate more revenue for the country. He pointed out that China's success in beneficiating its minerals could serve as a model for Zimbabwe.Additionally, discussions were held with Chinese enterprises interested in Zimbabwe's lithium resources, with the city of Chongqing expressing interest in potential joint ventures focused on processing and manufacturing lithium batteries.The delegation's return marks a new chapter for Zimbabwe's economic strategy, with the Chinese visit offering valuable insights into the possibilities for development, trade, and industrial growth.As Zimbabwe continues to strengthen its relations with China, the future of the country's economy looks brighter, with new investments and partnerships poised to unlock significant growth across several sectors.