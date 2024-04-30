Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
A 31-year-old man from Harare, Lloyd Chiyangwa, appeared before regional magistrate Mr. Donald Ndirowei on Friday, facing fresh money laundering charges after allegedly defrauding prominent eye surgeon Dr. Solomon Guramatunhu of over half a million US dollars.

Chiyangwa, who was hired as a digital expert to manage Dr. Guramatunhu's virtual wallets, is accused of stealing Bitcoin tokens valued at US$566,392 between October 2021 and March 2023. Prosecutors allege that Chiyangwa converted the cryptocurrency into cash and used the stolen proceeds to fund a lavish lifestyle, including purchasing vehicles and real estate.

The court heard that Chiyangwa splurged on luxury items, acquiring several vehicles, including a Toyota Allex (registration AET 7666), a Mitsubishi ASX (registration AFG 6687), and a Toyota Runx (registration AFI 1949). In addition, he allegedly purchased three immovable properties, which were registered under other people's names in an apparent attempt to conceal the illicit origins of the funds.

Prosecutor Mr. Rufaro Chonzi, representing the State, told the court that the theft was discovered by Dr. Guramatunhu, who then reported the matter to the police. The investigation into Chiyangwa's activities is being handled by the CID Asset Forfeiture Unit Northern Region, under references DR 30/04/24, Harare Central CR 47/04/24, Harare Magistrates Court CRB R939/23, and Hrep 608/24.

Despite the ongoing investigation, no recoveries have been made from the stolen funds, and authorities are continuing their efforts to track down the illicit assets.

Chiyangwa, who is currently on remand for other similar cases involving cryptocurrency, was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court for a bail hearing today.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the rising issue of cryptocurrency-related fraud and money laundering in Zimbabwe, with many individuals and businesses facing similar challenges in safeguarding digital assets.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

24 mins ago | 30 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

25 mins ago | 11 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

26 mins ago | 12 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

26 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

27 mins ago | 4 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

28 mins ago | 30 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

29 mins ago | 29 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

30 mins ago | 19 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

31 mins ago | 33 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

32 mins ago | 10 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

33 mins ago | 11 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

35 mins ago | 6 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

35 mins ago | 12 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

36 mins ago | 9 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

36 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

37 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

38 mins ago | 3 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

39 mins ago | 5 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

40 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

41 mins ago | 17 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

42 mins ago | 3 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

42 mins ago | 10 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

43 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

44 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

44 mins ago | 10 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

45 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

47 mins ago | 4 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

49 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

51 mins ago | 3 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

52 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

53 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

54 mins ago | 6 Views

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

56 mins ago | 4 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

56 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

57 mins ago | 10 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

59 mins ago | 16 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

1 hr ago | 18 Views

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

1 hr ago | 10 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Money transfer agency teller in US$4,700 and ZAR600 theft

1 hr ago | 13 Views