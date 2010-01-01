Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe is seeking to attract US private sector investment to rejuvenate its energy sector, with key Government officials outlining an ambitious blueprint for the future during the World Bank's Spring Meetings held in Washington DC.

Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo and Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube presented a comprehensive overview of Zimbabwe's energy landscape to potential investors, highlighting the critical role private capital will play in overcoming the country's energy challenges.

The discussions, which focused on Zimbabwe's current energy needs, opportunities for growth, and long-term goals, were aimed at positioning the country's energy market as an attractive destination for American investors.

Minister Moyo underscored Zimbabwe's urgent need for modernised infrastructure and private sector involvement to address its energy shortfalls, exacerbated by outdated systems and the adverse effects of climate change on hydroelectric power production. He called for innovative, private-driven solutions to create a more sustainable and reliable energy future.

"We are open for business and committed to providing a conducive environment for investors," Minister Moyo stated. "The energy sector is a core pillar for Zimbabwe's economic recovery, and we want US companies to be part of that journey."

The country's energy sector has been undergoing significant changes, with increasing demand for electricity due to limited access to energy in both rural and urban areas. According to government reports, over 6,000 households in urban centres remain without access to the national grid, underscoring the immense potential for private investors to bridge this gap.

One of the key initiatives discussed was the Government's push for smart metering solutions, particularly in underserved areas such as Caledonia, Harare South, and Gimboki. These regions represent significant growth opportunities, with the Government offering licenses to private developers to act as energy retailers, thereby facilitating quicker access to electricity for consumers.

Minister Ncube, addressing concerns about profit repatriation and currency volatility, two common challenges for foreign investment in Zimbabwe, assured US investors that the Government has put in place mechanisms to guarantee the smooth repatriation of profits. He also emphasized that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe would ensure access to foreign currency for transactions involving US investors.

"We have guarantees in place to ensure that investors can repatriate their profits without hurdles," Minister Ncube assured potential investors. "Additionally, Zimbabwe is open for business, and we are keen to partner with American firms in the energy sector."

A major highlight of the discussions was the unveiling of Zimbabwe's Energy Compact, a strategic framework set to be signed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in London in June 2025. The Energy Compact will serve as a formal blueprint for private sector involvement in the energy sector, outlining the country's commitment to sustainable energy practices while offering investor protections.

Minister Moyo noted that the Compact was developed through extensive consultations with various sectors of the economy, ensuring a clear, long-term roadmap for investors and promoting sustainability within the energy sector. He also reassured US investors that Zimbabwe's national strategy on carbon credits was well-defined, addressing potential concerns about carbon credit markets.

"As we seek to enhance our energy sector, we are mindful of global sustainability goals," Minister Moyo explained. "We are committed to managing carbon credits effectively, ensuring that investments align with both Zimbabwe's interests and global sustainability standards."

As the World Bank Spring Meetings concluded, Zimbabwe's message was clear: the country is ready to transform its energy sector and is eager to attract US investors to be part of this exciting journey. With its rich natural resources, a growing commitment to energy reform, and a Government actively creating a favorable investment environment, Zimbabwe offers significant opportunities for US companies in the energy sector.

The upcoming signing of the Energy Compact in June and the Government's focus on private-sector involvement could position Zimbabwe as a key player in shaping Africa's energy future. With these developments, US investors now have a real opportunity to partner with Zimbabwe in a promising and lucrative energy market, one that holds the potential for both long-term returns and positive impacts on the country's economic growth.

Source - The Herald
