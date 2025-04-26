Latest News Editor's Choice


Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

by Staff reporter
Elias Sikholiwe Njani Moyo, a revered figure in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, has passed away at the age of 100. Moyo, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the brutal Rhodesian regime in 1976 for allegedly aiding "terrorists," died on Saturday morning at Mater Dei Hospital after a long illness.

His family, in a heartfelt statement, confirmed his passing, describing him as a dedicated freedom fighter and businessman who gave his life to the liberation of Zimbabwe and the empowerment of its people.

"Mr Elias Sikholiwe Njani Moyo, liberation struggle war icon and businessman, passed away on 26 April 2025 at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo. He was 100 years old. Mr Moyo dedicated his life selflessly to the liberation of Zimbabwe and the empowerment of its people. His unwavering commitment to the struggle for freedom resulted in his imprisonment for life by the Smith regime — a sacrifice emblematic of his deep love for the nation. His contributions remain a proud part of Zimbabwe's history," said Mr Mkhululi Chimoio, his great grandson and family spokesperson.

Moyo is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family fondly remembered him as not only a freedom fighter but also a businessman who worked tirelessly to uplift his community, particularly in Mawabeni. Moyo's work in business development and economic empowerment impacted the lives of many, with his wisdom and leadership guiding numerous local families.

"Beyond his role in the liberation movement, Mr Moyo was a pillar of the business sector, playing a significant role in uplifting communities through economic empowerment and business development, with many families benefiting from his wisdom, leadership, and foresight," Mr Chimoio added.

Moyo was arrested by the Rhodesian regime in 1976 at the age of 50, following accusations that he had helped three freedom fighters by offering them shelter and food. On July 7, 1976, it was alleged that one of these fighters killed a white storekeeper, Mr Leonard Ashly, near Mbalabala. The Rhodesian media published stories painting Moyo as a traitor to the state, accusing him of jeopardizing his family's welfare and business for supporting the freedom fighters.

One such story, titled "This man lost all – through helping the terrorists," detailed how Moyo had lost his job, his business, and his cattle to support the freedom fighters and cover the legal fees for his defense. The propaganda aimed to deter others from assisting the struggle for liberation, but Moyo's bravery in the face of these threats proved the resilience of his spirit.

Despite the harsh conditions of imprisonment, Moyo's unwavering dedication to the liberation movement never faltered. Following Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, Moyo was eventually pardoned, and he became a symbol of the sacrifices made by countless Zimbabweans in the fight for freedom.

As Zimbabwe celebrates his life and legacy, Moyo's 100th birthday serves as a testament to his resilience and the ongoing struggle for justice, peace, and freedom. His death marks the loss of one of the nation's last living icons of the liberation struggle, leaving behind an enduring legacy of courage, selflessness, and love for his country.

Moyo's passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across Zimbabwe, with many remembering him as a true hero of the struggle for independence, whose sacrifices played a key role in shaping the nation.

Source - The Chronicle
