Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

by Staff reporter
The ruling Zanu-PF party is set to hold primary elections on Saturday to select a candidate to represent the party in the upcoming by-election for the Insiza North National Assembly seat, following the recent passing of Farai Taruvinga. Taruvinga, 53, passed away after a battle with cancer at his family home in Hillside, Bulawayo.

The announcement was made by Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, during a meeting at the Insiza District Zanu-PF office yesterday. Ndlovu outlined the party's preparations for the by-election, stressing the importance of continuing the work started by Taruvinga for the people of Insiza North.

"I came to interact with the leadership from Insiza District but with a specific focus on Insiza North constituency and as you know we lost our member Farai Taruvinga, may his soul rest in peace. He was the Member of Parliament for this constituency," Ndlovu said. "As the party, we are already preparing for the by-election and we are not leaving anything to chance. We want to continue with the work that Zanu-PF was doing for the people of Insiza North and we have begun the process of selecting our candidates."

Ndlovu further announced that the party's National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, had been tasked with guiding the constituency through the election process. The primary election is scheduled for this Saturday.

"This is a family affair, and we will contest in a friendly manner. All candidates will move together with the provincial leadership, and they will be given the opportunity to address the people as they campaign," he said.

The meeting also revealed the list of candidates vying for the seat. Qhubani Moyo from Ward 22, Clever Sibanda from Ward 20, Delani Moyo from Ward 13, Moses Langa from Ward 14, Sifiso Mpofu from Ward 19, Nkosana Mthunzi from Ward 19, Ernest Ncube from Ward 17, Davison Moyo from Ward 21, and Lindelwe Ndlovu from Ward 14 are all competing for the position.

Ndlovu expressed satisfaction with the list of candidates and emphasized the need for unity during the campaigning process. Politburo member Esther Nyathi, Central Committee member Andrew Langa, provincial political commissar Washington Nkomo, and District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Spare Sithole, along with other provincial members, were present at the meeting.

The Zanu-PF party is committed to ensuring that the work done by Taruvinga continues, with a strong focus on community development and the betterment of the people in Insiza North. As the primary elections approach, all eyes will be on the party's candidate selection process, with the hope of continuing Zanu-PF's strong presence in the constituency.

Source - The Chronicle

