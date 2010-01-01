Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, has praised the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) for providing a valuable platform to market the city's abundant investment opportunities. Clr Coltart said the event allowed him to engage directly with visiting delegations, highlighting the vast potential for investment in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city.

In particular, Clr Coltart noted his proactive approach to engaging the Mozambican delegation, which was led by President Daniel Chapo, who officially opened the exhibition. The mayor used the opportunity to explore potential investment partnerships with the Mozambican delegation, emphasizing the synergies that could be harnessed between the two cities.

Addressing a misunderstanding regarding his attendance at the official ZITF opening ceremony, Clr Coltart clarified that he was indeed present, but his participation in the event was slightly delayed due to the timing of a Presidential luncheon. He explained on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), that he had been introduced to President Chapo by President Mnangagwa, which afforded him the chance to engage in detailed discussions with the Mozambican leader about the city's rich history, tourist attractions, and investment opportunities.

"I did attend the opening ceremony. I was not present when my wife arrived because I was at the Presidential luncheon," Clr Coltart wrote. "At the end of the luncheon, the start of which was delayed for an hour, I left the luncheon and went straight to the trade fair arena and was seated with my wife and the Town Clerk before both Presidents arrived."

Clr Coltart further explained that when his wife arrived earlier at the venue, neither President Mnangagwa nor President Chapo had yet arrived. He clarified that his wife was not seated "in front of the two Presidents" as some reports had suggested.

Once at the trade fair, Clr Coltart was granted the opportunity to personally explain to President Chapo the wonders of Bulawayo, highlighting the city's historical significance, tourist destinations, and the abundant investment opportunities available. Clr Coltart also invited President Chapo to return to Bulawayo to explore its offerings firsthand.

While he had originally intended to be part of the mayoral convoy during the official opening ceremony, Clr Coltart said the delay of the luncheon made it impossible for him to do both. "It was important for the city that I attend the Presidential luncheon. As things turned out, it became impossible for me to be both in the mayoral convoy and attend the Presidential luncheon," he explained.

The mayor's efforts at the ZITF reflect Bulawayo's ongoing push to attract both local and international investment. With a rich industrial and cultural heritage, the city has immense potential to become a hub for investment and economic growth in Zimbabwe. Clr Coltart's active role in engaging with key stakeholders at the trade fair is expected to foster lasting relationships that could lead to increased investment and development in the city.

Source - The Chronicle

