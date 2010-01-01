Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is on track to become the first African country to establish a nationwide public air rescue service following the launch of the Helidrive National Air Rescue Service. Officially inaugurated in August 2024, the service aims to address the country's medical evacuation challenges, providing air ambulance services that cover the entire nation.The creation of this air rescue service stems from a collaborative partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Zimbabwe. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmerson Mnangagwa recognized the need for a well-developed air evacuation system in Zimbabwe, especially considering the challenges the country faced in terms of medical transportation.Speaking at the recently concluded 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Dr. Rudo Gumbo, a key figure in the service's operation, explained that Helidrive was established to address critical medical transportation issues. The service began operating in Harare in July 2024, under the Ministry of Health and Child Care, with a second base opening in Bulawayo in December 2024. Since its inception, the service has evacuated over 450 patients, including 150 neonates under 28 days old. Dr. Gumbo also noted that 60 of these evacuations had taken place in the Matabeleland region."Next month, we hope to open our Victoria Falls branch. We have already identified other future bases, including Masvingo, Mutare, Kariba, and Buffalo Range," said Dr. Gumbo. She added that the selection of these bases was based on the range capabilities of their helicopters, which can cover up to 180 kilometers in one direction."This is likely the first fully national air rescue service on the continent that is not privatized, and it's a testament to the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa," she said.As part of efforts to streamline operations, Dr. Gumbo shared that plans are underway to establish a national call center to facilitate access to the service. The call center will help assess whether a patient requires an air evacuation, ensuring a more efficient process for those in need of urgent care.One of the unique aspects of Helidrive's air ambulance service is the critical care unit aboard each helicopter. This allows patients to begin receiving medical treatment even while in transit, providing vital care until they reach the hospital.Dr. Dmitry Senuita, a Russian doctor who is part of the Helidrive crew, spoke about his positive experience working with Zimbabwean medical personnel. "The experience has been great. We have a fantastic team of doctors and nurses. While medical systems between our countries may differ, we are adjusting well and have managed to save many lives," he said. Dr. Senuita confirmed that there are six doctors based in both Bulawayo and Harare, along with a well-trained team of nurses and support staff.The Helidrive National Air Rescue Service is part of the Second Republic's broader efforts to modernize Zimbabwe's healthcare system. Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who visited the Ministry of Health and Child Care stand at ZITF, was briefed on the air rescue operations. The initiative is aligned with the government's goal of transforming Zimbabwe into a modern, prosperous, and industrialized nation by 2030.In June 2024, President Mnangagwa visited Russia to explore opportunities for collaboration in healthcare, which led to the establishment of the Helidrive Air Ambulance service. The service operates a fleet of over 100 medical helicopters, which have been in use across Russia for nearly a decade. These helicopters are equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by highly trained personnel capable of providing intensive care during transport.The Helidrive Zimbabwe initiative also prioritizes local capacity building. To date, 40 local pilots, 50 doctors, 100 nurses, 100 dispatchers, and 10 engineers have been recruited and trained to operate and manage the service, creating employment and enhancing the country's skills base in the aviation and healthcare sectors.Air ambulances are an essential part of emergency medical systems globally, particularly for patients requiring advanced medical care or for those who cannot travel by road due to their condition. With Zimbabwe's new national air rescue service, the country is poised to offer world-class emergency medical services, saving lives and improving access to healthcare, even in remote areas.