Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, has praised the residents of the city for their outstanding support during the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which concluded successfully last week. Minister Ncube commended the people for their enthusiastic participation, which contributed significantly to the event's success.

"We witnessed that the people of Bulawayo came out in their numbers to support this wonderful trade showcase, which was a resounding success. They showed great respect to visitors from other cities, the region, and the international community," Minister Ncube remarked.

She emphasized that ZITF remains a critical platform for driving business in the city, benefiting various sectors by providing essential goods and services. The Minister noted that the influx of visitors during the trade fair brought a substantial economic boost to Bulawayo, contributing positively to the province's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"Visitors also take the opportunity to explore tourism and entertainment attractions in and around Bulawayo. As we are known as the City of Kings and Queens, the people of Bulawayo embraced our visitors warmly, reflecting our rich culture of hospitality and togetherness," she added.

Minister Ncube also highlighted that the peaceful atmosphere in the city and across Zimbabwe was a key factor in the success of the event, with no incidents reported during the fair. This, she said, reinforced the country's reputation as a safe and friendly destination for both business and leisure.

The Minister further emphasized that the successful hosting of ZITF 2025 not only boosts Bulawayo's economic prospects but also helps to place Zimbabwe on the global stage, gaining the attention of international investors and businesses.

"The trade showcase created opportunities for individuals and investors to identify and explore various business prospects in Bulawayo and across the country. This is an important step in driving our economic growth and positioning Zimbabwe as a key player on the international trade map," Minister Ncube concluded.

With the success of ZITF 2025, the future looks promising for Bulawayo, as the city continues to play a central role in Zimbabwe's economic development.

Source - The Chronicle

