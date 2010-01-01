Gwanda unveils investment incentives

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Municipality of Gwanda has launched a comprehensive set of strategic economic incentives aimed at unlocking investment and accelerating growth in key sectors such as agro-processing, mineral processing, infrastructure development, and manufacturing. This initiative is part of the town's broader vision to transform Gwanda into the economic hub of Matabeleland South Province.Gwanda, the provincial capital of Matabeleland South, with a population of approximately 21,000 people, is rich in natural resources including gold ore, limestone deposits at the Collen Bawn PPC mine, vast livestock grazing lands, and a picturesque geographic landscape. The town's development strategy revolves around capitalizing on these abundant resources to spur economic transformation and attract investment.In an interview during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) held last Friday, Gwanda's systems administrator, Mr. Marshal Dube, outlined some of the new incentives designed to stimulate growth and attract investors to the region."We are offering local economic incentives in the agro-processing, mineral value addition, infrastructure development, and manufacturing sectors. These include a 25 percent discount on land sales, with an additional 10 to 25 percent discount for outright cash payments," Mr. Dube said.He added that the municipality is offering a 100 percent waiver on land development charges for construction that commences within 12 months of purchase, alongside an exemption from council rates for the first two years.Exhibiting under the theme "Beyond Boundaries: Service-Driven Industrial Transformation," Mr. Dube emphasized Gwanda's ambition to expand its industrial capacity beyond the town's current limits, particularly in heavy industries. He highlighted that Gwanda's master plan includes the development of high-rise, multi-use buildings that combine residential and commercial spaces, which will optimize land use, enhance the town's aesthetics, and contribute to modern urban development."As a municipality, we are working towards building a prosperous, upper-middle-income economy in line with Vision 2030. Development control is our key tool, and we want to promote the construction of compact, high-rise buildings where residential apartments are built above commercial spaces," said Mr. Dube.Gwanda's agricultural sector, which contributes approximately 15.5 percent to the country's GDP, offers immense opportunities for agro-based manufacturing and value-addition industries, particularly as the area is a major livestock catchment region."One of our major focus areas is mining, which accounts for 5 percent of the national GDP, 4.5 percent of total employment, and about a third of Zimbabwe's foreign exchange earnings," Mr. Dube added. "Matabeleland South is rich in mineral resources, including gold and limestone. Opportunities exist across the mining value chain, from exploration to processing and marketing. We also encourage joint ventures on underutilized projects and greenfield investments."The municipality is actively discouraging the transportation of raw mineral ores to other regions without local value addition. In line with this, incentives are being offered to investors who are willing to establish processing and manufacturing facilities within Gwanda.Gwanda's infrastructure development plan is equally ambitious, focusing on key areas such as energy, roads, water and sanitation, recreational facilities, and SME infrastructure. Mr. Dube highlighted that these sectors are also targeted for partnership opportunities under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements, aimed at fostering further economic growth and ensuring sustainable development."We are focusing on developing the necessary infrastructure to support business growth, particularly in energy, water, sanitation, and road networks," Mr. Dube said. "We are open to working with private investors to drive infrastructure development through PPP arrangements."With Zimbabwe's broad-based manufacturing sector producing over 6,000 products, from animal feeds and fertilisers to clothing, chemicals, and metal goods, Mr. Dube underscored the need to closely link Gwanda's manufacturing sector with agriculture, mining, and tourism. He highlighted several potential industries for development in the region, including food and beverage manufacturing, oil processing, furniture production, chemical and fertiliser manufacturing, metal and mineral product manufacturing, and cement production."We are working to create an industrial ecosystem that connects manufacturing to agriculture, mining, and tourism, focusing on value addition. This will not only boost Gwanda's economy but also increase Zimbabwe's overall industrial capacity," Mr. Dube said.The initiative reflects the municipality's commitment to unlocking Gwanda's potential as a dynamic investment destination in Matabeleland South, with a clear focus on sustainable, long-term economic growth. Through strategic incentives and investments in key sectors, Gwanda aims to position itself as a central player in the country's economic transformation.