Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe is poised to become the first African country to establish a comprehensive public air rescue service covering the entire nation, following the launch of Helidrive National Air Rescue Service in August 2024. The service, a collaborative effort between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Russian Federation, aims to address significant gaps in air rescue transportation across the country.

The partnership between Zimbabwe and Russia, initiated by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmerson Mnangagwa, was forged to create a reliable and robust air evacuation system. The decision to establish the service comes in response to the pressing challenges faced by the country's medical transportation system, particularly in remote areas where access to medical care is limited.

Dr. Rudo Gumbo, speaking from the Ministry of Health and Child Care stand at the 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), explained that Helidrive National Air Rescue Service was designed to alleviate some of these transportation challenges. The company commenced operations in Harare in July 2024, and its second base in Bulawayo became operational by December 2024.

Since its inception, Helidrive has made remarkable progress, having evacuated 450 patients, including 150 neonates (patients under 28 days old). A significant number of evacuations—60 in total—were conducted in the Matabeleland region, highlighting the service's importance in rural and underserved areas.

"Helidrive National Air Rescue Service has already demonstrated its ability to save lives by providing timely and efficient medical air transport, especially for critically ill patients," Dr. Gumbo said.

The air rescue service is part of the Ministry of Health and Child Care's broader efforts to enhance healthcare access across Zimbabwe, with air evacuation providing crucial support in emergencies, especially for areas with poor road infrastructure or those affected by disasters.

Helidrive's expansion aims to ensure that Zimbabwe's citizens, regardless of location, can access prompt and professional medical evacuation services when needed. This development marks a significant milestone for the country and could serve as a model for other African nations looking to improve their emergency medical response capabilities.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

7 injured in Binga road accident

53 secs ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

53 mins ago | 97 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

54 mins ago | 60 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

55 mins ago | 45 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

55 mins ago | 35 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

55 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

56 mins ago | 8 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 73 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

58 mins ago | 54 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

59 mins ago | 31 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

60 mins ago | 33 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

1 hr ago | 6 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

1 hr ago | 8 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

1 hr ago | 30 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

1 hr ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 11 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

1 hr ago | 19 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

2 hrs ago | 27 Views