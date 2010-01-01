Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is poised to become the first African country to establish a comprehensive public air rescue service covering the entire nation, following the launch of Helidrive National Air Rescue Service in August 2024. The service, a collaborative effort between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Russian Federation, aims to address significant gaps in air rescue transportation across the country.The partnership between Zimbabwe and Russia, initiated by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmerson Mnangagwa, was forged to create a reliable and robust air evacuation system. The decision to establish the service comes in response to the pressing challenges faced by the country's medical transportation system, particularly in remote areas where access to medical care is limited.Dr. Rudo Gumbo, speaking from the Ministry of Health and Child Care stand at the 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), explained that Helidrive National Air Rescue Service was designed to alleviate some of these transportation challenges. The company commenced operations in Harare in July 2024, and its second base in Bulawayo became operational by December 2024.Since its inception, Helidrive has made remarkable progress, having evacuated 450 patients, including 150 neonates (patients under 28 days old). A significant number of evacuations—60 in total—were conducted in the Matabeleland region, highlighting the service's importance in rural and underserved areas."Helidrive National Air Rescue Service has already demonstrated its ability to save lives by providing timely and efficient medical air transport, especially for critically ill patients," Dr. Gumbo said.The air rescue service is part of the Ministry of Health and Child Care's broader efforts to enhance healthcare access across Zimbabwe, with air evacuation providing crucial support in emergencies, especially for areas with poor road infrastructure or those affected by disasters.Helidrive's expansion aims to ensure that Zimbabwe's citizens, regardless of location, can access prompt and professional medical evacuation services when needed. This development marks a significant milestone for the country and could serve as a model for other African nations looking to improve their emergency medical response capabilities.