ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has announced a call for Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from qualified local and international firms to take part in the development of significant infrastructure projects at its grounds. These projects include the construction of three-star or five-star hotels, a convention centre, an office tower, and a theme park.In a notice issued on Monday, the trade exhibition company stated that it had already secured a US$12 million commitment from a development partner for the construction of a state-of-the-art shopping centre, marking a major step in the ongoing transformation of the ZITF grounds. The company is seeking firms with a minimum of 10 years' experience in handling large-scale development projects."Companies submitting EOIs must meet the necessary qualifications and experience to handle such high-profile developments. ZITF reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the EOIs, and only shortlisted companies will be considered after meeting internal evaluation criteria," the notice read.At the recently concluded 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, ZITF Company board chairman, Mr. Busisa Moyo, highlighted the progress of the ambitious redevelopment plans. The shopping centre, a key component of the broader project, is set to complement the construction of a 5,000-seater international convention centre and a luxury hotel.The redevelopment of the ZITF grounds is part of an effort to rebrand the area as the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES). This new vision aligns with the country's broader goals to foster technological innovation, promote sustainable infrastructure, and create a modern, integrated hub for business, tourism, and events.The upcoming infrastructure developments are expected to play a significant role in the growth of Bulawayo as a key business and tourism destination, enhancing the city's appeal for international conferences, exhibitions, and leisure travel. The ZITF Company's ambitious transformation plans signal a new era for the iconic venue, bringing modern amenities and facilities to Zimbabwe's trade and exhibition sector.