BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

An internal crisis is brewing within the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) chambers following a controversial decision to send a 29-member delegation to South Africa this Friday on a water utility fact-finding mission. The decision has sparked outrage, especially among city residents and ratepayers who have already voiced their opposition to the water utility proposal in previous consultations.

The delegation, which includes 10 council committee chairpersons, senior council management, a technical team, and two government officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, is scheduled to visit Johannesburg as part of the ongoing water utility project. However, the trip has drawn criticism for being overly large and for coming at a time when public sentiment remains largely against the initiative.

City Mayor Councillor David Coltart, a strong supporter of the water utility initiative, has voiced his opposition to the size of the delegation. In a leaked WhatsApp group message, Cllr Coltart expressed concerns that sending such a large group would appear wasteful and irresponsible, particularly in light of the ongoing public opposition to the proposal.

"I don't see what benefit the city will gain by having 10 councillors fly to South Africa. We need to send a much smaller delegation," Cllr Coltart wrote to his colleagues. He suggested reducing the group size to eight people, stressing that the public would view the decision to send 29 people as an unnecessary expense and a poor use of ratepayers' money.

The backlash is particularly intense given that the majority of city residents have rejected the water utility proposal during consultations held so far. Critics argue that the trip, which involves a significant financial outlay, will likely exacerbate tensions between the council and the public, already dissatisfied with the direction of the water utility project.

Some councillors are reportedly aligning themselves with the Mayor's position, calling for a more prudent approach to the mission. Others, however, remain supportive of the current plan, arguing that the visit is essential for gathering information and strengthening the city's water management strategy.

As the debate rages on, all eyes are on the outcome of Friday's trip and whether it will further fuel dissatisfaction among residents or ultimately help address the city's water challenges. Regardless of the mission's success, the decision to send a large delegation has already caused significant division within the council, with the potential for long-term political fallout.

Source - The Sunday News

