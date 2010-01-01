Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

News / National

by Staff reporter

For small entrepreneurs like Mr Felix Ndlovu and Mr Lovemore Mutatu, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is not just an annual event, but a golden opportunity that redefines their year's earnings.Operating as a vendor at the Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus, Mr Ndlovu usually sells about 40 cold drinks a day. However, during ZITF, his business skyrockets as he sets up near the bustling entrance of Hall 3. "On a regular week, I might sell about 40 cold drinks, but during ZITF, I easily sell over 100 bottles a day," he said. Armed with an irresistible offer of two cold drinks for US$1, Mr Ndlovu attracts crowds, especially on hot days when visitors flock to the fairgrounds.In addition to soft drinks, he has expanded his offerings to bottled water, which tends to outsell sodas during the event's scorching afternoons. His business has grown thanks to ZITF, which has become a seasonal cash cow.Just a few steps away, Mr Lovemore Mutatu, an ice cream vendor, also experiences a boom during the event. Normally, he operates around the city center or outside Barbourfields Stadium during football matches, but nothing compares to the returns he gets from ZITF. "Parents with kids are my best customers. When I see a family, I know there's a good chance of a sale," he said. Selling at R10 per cone or US$1 for two, Mr Mutatu clears dozens of units in a single afternoon.For many small vendors, the ZITF is a once-a-year jackpot. From commuter omnibus operators to traders, airtime sellers, and casual laborers, the event creates a significant surge in earnings. Public days, which attract thousands of visitors from across Bulawayo and beyond, create a transport bonanza. Kombis and private taxis are in high demand, shuttling eager visitors to and from the trade fair.Young entrepreneur George Banda (21) also takes full advantage of the ZITF. Having traveled from Harare to sell toys and novelties, he shares that ZITF is by far the most profitable event for his business. "I do this at events like the Harare Agricultural Show, but ZITF is unmatched in terms of returns," he proudly said while displaying his array of colorful toys.This year's edition of ZITF has been a hive of activity, attracting corporate exhibitors who pulled out all the stops to stand out from the crowd. From financial institutions to network providers, companies staged dazzling promotional shows outside their stands, complete with photo booths, costumed entertainers, giveaways, and competitions.Marketing expert Mr Prosper Mhari noted that beyond the immediate buzz, ZITF plays a crucial role for businesses, especially emerging Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs), to showcase innovative products. "Many new players use ZITF to launch or promote their products, and many are inspired by current societal trends like climate change," he said. Mr Mhari also highlighted that larger corporations are adapting to evolving market demands, offering more affordable, customized packages to cater to today's changing consumer preferences.The impact of the event extends far beyond the trade fair grounds. The Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe reported full bookings at hotels, guest houses, and lodges throughout the ZITF week. Local homeowners near the event grounds have also capitalized on the influx of visitors by offering bed-and-breakfast services, with many advertising their rooms on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.The ZITF, established in 1960, has grown into one of the largest intra-regional trade showcases in sub-Saharan Africa. The event serves as a key networking and deal-making hub, attracting hundreds of exhibitors, foreign companies, and embassies, as well as thousands of individual visitors. This year's theme, "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," highlighted not only the exhibition aspect but also the potential for tangible economic outcomes, with significant local and international participation.Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo officially opened this year's ZITF, which saw record-breaking participation and promises of long-lasting economic impact for Bulawayo. The event's two public days remain the highlight for vendors, transport operators, and service providers, providing them with the best opportunity to benefit from the crowds and boost their incomes.