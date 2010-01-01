Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

by Staff reporter
A double burial for two national heroes, Brigadier-General (Retired) Victor Rungani and former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director Walter Basopo, has been tentatively scheduled for Wednesday at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, the Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, confirmed the date following consultative meetings with both families. "There is nothing definitive as yet, but provisionally, we have settled for Wednesday for burial," said Ambassador Faranisi. "However, this date is subject to final approval by President Mnangagwa. Both families have expressed their agreement with this provisional date."

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Rungani, 76, passed away at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare, while Basopo, 66, died at Life Groenkloof Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. Both men were posthumously conferred national hero status by President Mnangagwa last Friday, in recognition of their exceptional contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and subsequent national service.

Ambassador Faranisi further shared that consultations with the families had progressed smoothly, with the final burial date expected to be confirmed by President Mnangagwa following the necessary briefings.

If finalized, this will mark the sixth double burial of national heroes since 2016. Notable past double burials include that of Major-General (Rtd) Solomon Siziba and Chenhamo "Chen" Chakezha Chimutengwende in January 2023, and Johannes Tomana and Brigadier-General (Rtd) Milton Siziba in August 2023. Other double burials took place in January 2021 and in 2016 and 2017.

Both Brig-Gen (Rtd) Rungani and Basopo were esteemed figures in the national security sector. Rungani, a revered military leader, was pivotal in the development of the Zimbabwe National Army's engineering capabilities. He served as the director of the army's Engineering Military Equipment Directorate and was also a successful farmer and businessman. His contribution to the liberation struggle began in 1975 when he joined the fight in Mozambique, later rising through the ranks in the post-independence Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

Born in Bikita, Masvingo, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Rungani was the father of 36 children, both sons and daughters, and is survived by his wife, Anna.

Walter Basopo, also known by his Chimurenga name Gerry Dzasukwa, was a courageous figure in the ZANLA forces. He joined the liberation struggle in 1976 and received military training at Tembwe camp. After a tragic road traffic accident in 1979 that claimed the life of his comrade, Vicmore, Basopo sustained life-altering injuries that led to the amputation of his arm.

After independence, Basopo served with distinction in the President's Department, rising through the ranks over 45 years of service. He is remembered for his commitment to the country and his long-standing contributions to national security.

Basopo is survived by two wives, Ketty and Nyasha, and four children, along with several grandchildren.

The burials of Brig-Gen (Rtd) Rungani and Basopo will mark another poignant chapter in Zimbabwe's history of honoring those who played vital roles in securing the nation's independence.

