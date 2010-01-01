Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo has emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation between Mozambique and Zimbabwe, calling for more robust trade relations and foreign direct investment (FDI) at the opening of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) last Friday.

President Chapo highlighted a range of sweeping reforms introduced by the Mozambican Government aimed at creating a more business-friendly environment. These reforms, he said, will not only attract foreign investments but also boost trade between the two nations.

Speaking at the prestigious event in Bulawayo, President Chapo underlined Mozambique's strategic membership in several influential regional and international trade frameworks, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and preferential trade agreements with the United States (AGOA), Europe, and parts of Asia. These affiliations, he noted, provide investors access to expansive global markets, making Mozambique an ideal destination for trade and investment.

"Our participation in these international platforms ensures that we have access to an expansive market in the region, on the continent, and globally. This is a significant advantage for any business looking to expand its horizons," President Chapo said.

In terms of bilateral trade between the two countries, President Chapo revealed that from 2020 to 2024, Mozambique exported goods worth US$804 million to Zimbabwe. However, Zimbabwe's exports to Mozambique were much lower, amounting to only US$134.9 million during the same period. Despite a decline in Mozambique's exports by 4 percent and a sharp 66 percent increase in imports from Zimbabwe, President Chapo reaffirmed that Zimbabwe remains an important trading partner for Mozambique, ranking 15th among Mozambique's export destinations in 2024.

Key Mozambican exports to Zimbabwe include electricity, fertilizers, rice, palm oil, aluminium wires, and petroleum products. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's main exports to Mozambique were unmanufactured tobacco and flour, placing Zimbabwe 37th on the list of Mozambique's import sources.

"The main products exported to Zimbabwe include electricity, fertilizers, nitrogen-based fertilizers, rice, palm oil, and other related products," said President Chapo, adding that despite the imbalanced trade, the relationship remains crucial for both countries.

The Mozambican leader also encouraged Zimbabwean businesses to seize the investment opportunities in Mozambique, particularly in the agricultural sector. He pointed to the fertile lands in the Zambezi Valley, which stretches across Tete, Manica, Sofala, and Zambezia provinces—regions located near the Zimbabwean border—as prime areas for investment.

"Mozambique offers competitive advantages in the agriculture sector, particularly in the Zambezi Valley, which has excellent agro-climatic conditions for farming. This is a region with significant potential for agricultural investment, and I urge Zimbabwean businesses to explore these opportunities," President Chapo said.

In line with its commitment to fostering a conducive business environment, Mozambique has rolled out key economic reforms. Notably, the country recently introduced a new Private Investment Law designed to streamline investment processes and ensure equal treatment for both domestic and foreign investors.

Additionally, fiscal reforms have been implemented, including a reduction in VAT to 16 percent and the establishment of a 10 percent Corporate Income Tax (IRPC) rate for the agriculture sector. To further facilitate investment, Mozambique has also introduced a visa exemption for businesspeople and tourists from over 29 countries, alongside the introduction of an electronic visa system.

"These reforms are part of our broader vision to strengthen Mozambique's economic diplomacy and attract meaningful foreign direct investment," said President Chapo. "By maximising the value of our natural resources and building stronger trade relations, we are positioning Mozambique as a competitive player in the global economy."

President Chapo's participation at ZITF highlights Mozambique's commitment to strengthening its economic ties with Zimbabwe and other international partners. He underscored that the growing trend of multilateralism in global politics and economics necessitates greater cooperation between neighbouring countries, especially in the Southern African region.

"We live in a globalized world where economic diplomacy plays a pivotal role. Our presence at ZITF reflects Mozambique's dedication to enhancing economic relations with Zimbabwe and exploring new investment opportunities," President Chapo concluded.

The call for deeper economic collaboration between Mozambique and Zimbabwe signals a positive shift in their bilateral relations, one that promises to foster growth and development in both nations.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Hero, #Burial, #Mnangagwa

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

35 mins ago | 58 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

36 mins ago | 35 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

37 mins ago | 28 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

38 mins ago | 20 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

39 mins ago | 8 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 43 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

41 mins ago | 38 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

41 mins ago | 24 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

43 mins ago | 45 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

44 mins ago | 14 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

45 mins ago | 16 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

45 mins ago | 17 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

46 mins ago | 16 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

47 mins ago | 7 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

47 mins ago | 16 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

48 mins ago | 13 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

48 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

49 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

50 mins ago | 3 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

51 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

52 mins ago | 22 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

54 mins ago | 5 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

54 mins ago | 23 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

55 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

56 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

56 mins ago | 15 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

57 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

58 mins ago | 7 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

58 mins ago | 4 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 5 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

1 hr ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 11 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

1 hr ago | 21 Views

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

1 hr ago | 10 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Money transfer agency teller in US$4,700 and ZAR600 theft

1 hr ago | 14 Views