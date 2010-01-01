ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

News / National

by Staff reporter

The 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) concluded on a high note yesterday, generating business deals worth up to US$10 million and securing significant trade agreements, reinforcing Zimbabwe's reputation as a regional hub for trade, innovation, and industrialisation.Held under the theme "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," this year's fair attracted record-breaking participation, both locally and internationally, with a strong focus on translating exhibition displays into concrete economic outcomes. The event, officially opened by Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo last Friday, showcased a renewed momentum for Zimbabwe's trade sector.In an address to the media, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu revealed promising early survey results from exhibitors, which indicated substantial business activity. According to the survey, 6.3% of respondents reported clinching deals ranging between US$5 million and US$10 million, while 6% sealed agreements worth between US$1 million. In addition, 18.8% of respondents recorded deals under US$1,000."Based on the ongoing survey we are conducting through ZITF management, early results are showing that there has been significant business activity during the five-day event. Around 20% of exhibitors have signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and partnership agreements, with more details to follow as more reports come in," said Minister Ndlovu.Among the standout achievements was a notable agro-products import agreement signed by a Zimbabwean company with Belarus. Additionally, ZITF Company finalised a term sheet for a US$12 million investment to develop a new retail shopping centre at the ZITF grounds, marking a major step toward transforming the venue into a thriving business hub."This is a landmark deal. One company has secured an agreement to import agro products from Belarus, and ZITF Company has also secured a US$12 million deal for a new retail shopping centre, which is part of a larger redevelopment plan for the ZITF grounds," Minister Ndlovu announced.The retail shopping centre project is the first phase of an ambitious transformation plan to redevelop the ZITF grounds into the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES). The futuristic complex will feature a 5,000-seater convention centre and two hotels, positioning Bulawayo as Zimbabwe's leading destination for international exhibitions and conferences.Minister Ndlovu highlighted that the focus of ZITF is evolving beyond traditional exhibitions towards achieving tangible economic results. He noted that the expansion in both local and international participation, the creation of supplementary exhibition space due to high demand, and the overall economic engagement at the event all point to increased investor confidence in Zimbabwe."The business of the day is about the deals clinched, the partnerships formed, and assessing the long-term impact of such agreements. This approach will attract more private sector players to exhibit in future editions of ZITF," he said.ZITF 2025 saw a significant rise in private sector participation, with 368 companies exhibiting, up from 298 in 2024. International participation also surged, with exhibitors from 30 countries compared to 21 last year. The number of direct international exhibitors nearly doubled to 67, up from 35 in 2024, while the number of first-time exhibitors increased from 71 to 89.The impressive increase in international exhibitors is attributed to the success of ZITF's regional marketing campaign, which included roadshows in Botswana, South Africa, and Zambia, boosting global interest in Zimbabwe as a business destination.ZITF 2025 also provided critical platforms for policy discussions. The inaugural Rural Industrialisation Indaba attracted 378 delegates and focused on transforming rural areas into micro-industrial hubs to drive inclusive economic growth. Additionally, the Zimbabwe-India Business Forum highlighted India's US$600 million investment portfolio in Zimbabwe, culminating in the signing of several new MoUs."The success of this year's ZITF reflects the renewed investor confidence in Zimbabwe's business environment," said Minister Ndlovu. "The rise in first-time exhibitors and the increased participation from international companies show the relevance of ZITF in drawing new investment into Zimbabwe."Throughout the event, several impactful conferences and forums took place, including the Innovators' Forum, which encouraged the translation of research into industrial applications, and the Research for Industrialisation Conference, which underscored the role of STEM-based innovation in national development.As Southern Africa's premier trade showcase, ZITF continues to play a crucial role in supporting Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda. The event fosters market access, builds investment linkages, and integrates local businesses into global value chains, contributing to Zimbabwe's growing economic prospects.The fair's success in attracting investment and promoting knowledge transfer is seen as instrumental in boosting exports, driving innovation, and enhancing the competitiveness of Zimbabwean products and services on the global stage.